iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manaksia Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.22
(-3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Steels Ltd

Manaksia Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.85

9.76

16.51

26.54

Depreciation

-5.75

-5.85

-5.44

-6.51

Tax paid

-7.17

-1.06

-6.19

-9.89

Working capital

-30.52

28.11

-92.93

23.01

Other operating items

Operating

-16.58

30.95

-88.06

33.14

Capital expenditure

0.84

3.28

4.42

1.16

Free cash flow

-15.73

34.23

-83.64

34.3

Equity raised

379.1

357.92

339.24

305.96

Investing

13.98

-6.09

9.91

31.64

Financing

71.96

42.06

-92.59

35.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

449.3

428.12

172.92

407.23

Manaksia Steels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Steels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.