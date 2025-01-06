Manaksia Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.85
9.76
16.51
26.54
Depreciation
-5.75
-5.85
-5.44
-6.51
Tax paid
-7.17
-1.06
-6.19
-9.89
Working capital
-30.52
28.11
-92.93
23.01
Other operating items
Operating
-16.58
30.95
-88.06
33.14
Capital expenditure
0.84
3.28
4.42
1.16
Free cash flow
-15.73
34.23
-83.64
34.3
Equity raised
379.1
357.92
339.24
305.96
Investing
13.98
-6.09
9.91
31.64
Financing
71.96
42.06
-92.59
35.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
449.3
428.12
172.92
407.23
