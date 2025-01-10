Manaksia Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
302.42
275.32
250.91
212.1
Net Worth
308.97
281.87
257.46
218.65
Minority Interest
Debt
183.34
46.15
8.4
64.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.42
7.26
5.5
6.22
Total Liabilities
500.73
335.28
271.36
289.17
Fixed Assets
80.78
47.06
44.23
43.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
233.96
154.36
77.08
49.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
2.02
2.25
3.51
Networking Capital
162.4
109.31
140.04
186.44
Inventories
134.93
92.7
81.78
79.79
Inventory Days
75.06
Sundry Debtors
25.8
14.94
18.84
16.73
Debtor Days
15.73
Other Current Assets
47.48
25.11
59.92
109.23
Sundry Creditors
-8.59
-11.93
-8.94
-9.62
Creditor Days
9.05
Other Current Liabilities
-37.22
-11.51
-11.56
-9.69
Cash
23.09
22.54
7.75
6.76
Total Assets
500.74
335.29
271.35
289.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.