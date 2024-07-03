Manaksia Steels Ltd Summary

Incorporated in June, 2001 and founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal, a qualified chemical engineer, Manaksia Steels Limited, flagship company of the Manaksia Group, is engaged in manufacturing of steel products. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 accredited entity and the product profile include Cold Rolled Steel Sheets & Coils, Galvanized Steel Sheets & Coil. Color Coated Steel Sheets & Coils. The Manaksia Group, a multinational organisation, specializes in manufacturing flat/ long metal (steel and aluminium) products, kraft paper and engineered products (caps and closures). With manufacturing facilities in India, Nigeria, and Ghana, the group is a renownedsupplier across India that exports to Bhutan and Africa. The Company, headquartered in Kolkata, operate manufacturing facilities in Haldia and Bankura, West Bengal. The Company expanded its operations into the production of long steel products in Nigeria, through its subsidiary Federated Steel Mills Limited.The Company manufactures and sells value added steel products comprising Cold Rolled Coils used in interior and exterior panels of automobiles, buses and commercial vehicles, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets which find use in the rural housing sector and factory sheds and Galvanised Plain Sheets, used in the manufacture of containers and water tanks and Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Coils and Sheets for sale to construction, housing, consumer durable and other industries.The Steel Undertaking of the wholly owned subsidiary, Manaksia Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme became effective on November 23, 2014. In terms of Demerger, the Company issued and allotted 65,534,050 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Manaksia Limited, one share of Re 1/- each of the Company, for every one share of Rs 2/- each held by them. And accordingly, the said Shares of the Company got listed on both the Stock Exchanges on 30 March, 2015.The Company has a 120,000 MTPA Steel Cold Rolling Plant at Haldia for manufacture of Cold Rolled Coils and Sheets and continuous Galvanizing plants at Bankura (30,000 MTPA) and Haldia (60,000 MTPA). It has facilities at Haldia for further value addition of Steel and Aluminium Products, where Galvanized Steel Sheets and Cold Rolled Aluminium Sheets are pre-painted /colour coated in a 48,000 MTPA colour coating line. It also has facilities for Roll Forming/ Profiling for direct supply to projects for industrial roofing as a part of such value addition.During the FY 2018-19, the Company set up a subsidiary at Dubai under the name and style of Technomet International FZE, which acquired two companies at Nigeria namely Far East Steel Industries Limited and Federated Steel Mills Limited- manufacturing steel long products.