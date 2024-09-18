Information on e-voting and other related Information relating to 23rd Annual general Meeting of the Company Cessation of Dr. Kali Kumar Chaudhuri, Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. the conclusion of the AGM held on 23rd September, 2024 Appointment of M/s S K Agrawal and Co. Chartered Accountants LLP as Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)