The Board of Directors have the pleasure of presenting the 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance of your Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

(H in Lacs)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 64,759.11 64,870.88 69,669.90 74,964.25 Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & 4,807.04 2,429.37 5,306.20 3,131.88 Amortisation (EBITDA) Profit Before Tax (PBT) 3,888.32 1,644.63 3,782.67 1,710.80 Less: Tax Expenses - Current Tax 559.27 333.74 594.03 400.72 - Deferred Tax 306.87 46.02 350.27 91.54 Profit for the period 3,022.18 1,264.87 2,838.36 1,218.54 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (312.34) 1,176.56 (1,834.12) 1,216.54 Total Comprehensive Income for the period 2,709.84 2,441.43 1,004.24 2,435.08 Balance brought forward from previous year 14,714.70 12,273.27 15,567.48 13,132.40 Total Amount available for appropriation 17,424.54 14,714.70 16,571.02 15,567.48 Appropriations: Transfer to General Reserve - - - - Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet 17,424.54 14,714.70 16,571.02 15,567.48 Total 17,424.54 14,714.70 16,571.02 15,567.48

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Kindly refer to Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

DIVIDEND

In view of the planned business growth, your Directors deem it proper to preserve the resources of the Company for its future and therefore do not propose any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

No amount was required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the period under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board did not propose any amount for transfer to the General Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at H655.34 Lacs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any further shares.

During the year under review, there are no changes in the authorized, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company.

During the year under review, there were no reclassification, sub-division, reduction of share capital, buy back of shares, changes in capital structure resulting from restructuring and changes in voting rights of the equity shares of the Company.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO SHARES IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

Details of shares held in the demat suspense account as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations") forms a part of the Corporate Governance Report in Annexure - "A".

DETAILS UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE ACT) IN RESPECT OF ANY SCHEME OF PROVISIONS OF MONEY FOR PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

There were no such instances during the year under review.

CHANGE OF REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th December, 2023 had accorded its approval for change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company from "Link Intime India Private Limited" to "Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd." The change of RTA will be effective from the date of receiving confirmation letter from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited which shall also be intimated to Stock Exchanges. The details of the new RTA has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The performance of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 was excellent considering the overall performance of the sector. The Company reported Rs. 631.96 Crore in revenues during FY 2023-24, 1.48% lower than the previous year due to lower product demand as buyers held back, anticipating further price declines. Shortage of raw materials impacted companys capacity to produce a sufficient quantity of color-coated sheets. EBITDA in FY 2023-24 was Rs. 48.07 Crore, the highest in its existence and almost twice that in the previous year. Earnings per share of the Company were Rs.4.61 for FY 2023-24, more than twice reported in the previous year. Pre-painted galvanized coils and sheets generated the largest offtake at 30.91% of the companys revenues in FY 2023-24. The Companys management has strengthened its governance through a framework directed at enhancing competitiveness, process discipline and digitalization, among other initiatives. A principal initiative is the company seeking to more than double its manufacturing capacity through its internal accruals which is estimated to kick start a virtuous cycle of profitable growth.

Further, the details of operation and business performance of the Company has been elaborated in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Para B to Schedule V of the Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report.

DETAILS RELATING TO MATERIAL VARIATIONS

The Company has not issued any prospectus or letter of offer during the last five years and raised no money from public and as such the requirement for providing the details relating to material variation is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There is no material change and commitment of the Company during the period between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this report which can affect the financial position of the Company for the year under review.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and 134(2)(a) of the Act, the draft Annual Return in Form MGT-7 for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been uploaded on the website of the Company and the web link thereto is https://www. manaksiasteels.com/pdf/Draft-MGT-7.pdf.

The final Annual Return shall be uploaded in the same weblink after the said Return is filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company follows the corporate governance guidelines and best practices sincerely and discloses timely and accurate information regarding the operations and performance of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Para C to Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, a Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance is forming part of this Directors Report and marked as Annexure-"A".

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The details of number of meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company held during the year have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Directors Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Based on the framework of Internal Financial Controls (IFC) and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal auditors, statutory auditors, cost auditors, secretarial auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys IFC were adequate and effective during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirms that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts had been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively;

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, Mr. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty (DIN: 00133604), Non-Executive

Independent Director, has ceased to be the Director of the Company with effect from 8th August, 2023 due to vacation of office in terms of the provisions of Section 167(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013. There have been no other changes in the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the period under review.

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provision of Section 152 of the Act read with Article 87(1) of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Mrinal Kanti Pal (DIN: 00867865) Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 23rd Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel

There has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year under review.

Independent Directors

The Companys Independent Directors have submitted requisite declarations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct. In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise and experience of all independent directors on the board.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Data Bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Independent Directors are required to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the IICA within a period of two years from the date of inclusion of their names in the data bank unless they fall within the exempted category. The Independent Directors who were not falling within the exempted category have qualified the online self-assessment proficiency test.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified and/or debarred as per the applicable provisions of the Act and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (the "SEBI").

COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CONDUCT

All Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management of the Company have confirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct applicable to the Directors and employees of the Company. The Managing Director has given the certificate as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Part D of Schedule V of

the Listing Regulations regarding compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, which forms part of this Report.

The Code of Conduct is available on the Companys website www.manaksiasteels.com.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued Secretarial Standard-1 (SS-1) on Meeting of the Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard-2 (SS-2) on General Meeting and both the Secretarial Standards have been approved by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Act. Pursuant to the provisions of section 118(10) of the Act, it is mandatory for the Company to observe the secretarial standards with respect to the Board Meeting and General Meeting. The Company has adopted and followed the set of principles prescribed in the respective Secretarial Standards for convening and conducting Meetings of Board of Directors, General Meeting and matters related thereto. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT

The Companys Statutory Auditor M/s. Agrawal Tondon & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 329088E) who were appointed with the approval of Shareholders at the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 25th September, 2019, for a period of five consecutive years, will complete their present term on conclusion of the ensuing 23rd AGM of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, recommended for the approval of the Shareholders, appointment of M/s S K Agrawal and Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 3306033E/E300272) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a term of Five consecutive years from the conclusion of the ensuing 23rd AGM to the conclusion of the 28th AGM of the Company on such remuneration as may be determined by the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and mutually agreed by the Statutory Auditors, in addition to the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses, as may be incurred by them for the purpose of audit. Appropriate resolution, seeking Shareholders approval to the appointment and remuneration of M/s S K Agrawal and Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, as the Statutory Auditors forms a part of the Notice convening the 23rd AGM of the Company.

There is no observation (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remarks or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any

explanation from the Directors. The specific notes forming part of the accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and give complete information.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, read with Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. MKB & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 as given by the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, forms a part of the Directors Report and marked as Annexure-"B".

The Secretarial Audit Report confirms that the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines and that there were no deviations or non-compliances. There are no observations (including any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer) of the Secretarial Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanations from the Directors of the Company.

The Company has appointed M/s. Bajaj Todi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata to carry out necessary audit in terms of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report received from M/s. Bajaj Todi & Associates was placed before the Board and had been filed with the Stock Exchanges where the Securities of the Company are listed.

COST AUDITORS AND MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained.

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 148 of the Act, cost audit is applicable on your Company for manufacturing items covered under Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. The Board of Directors of your Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee had appointed M/s B. Mukhopadhyay & Co, Cost Accountants, Kolkata as Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. As required under the Act, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for FY 2023-24 was ratified by the shareholders in the AGM held on 21st September, 2023.

The Board, pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Act, read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit)

Rules, 2014 has re-appointed M/s B. Mukhopadhyay & Co, Cost Accountants, Kolkata as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 and accordingly, a resolution for seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for the FY 2024-25, would be placed before the forthcoming 23rd AGM of the Company. The Cost Auditors are expected to file the cost audit report with Central Government within the specified period.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed KASG & Co., (Firm Regn. No. 002228C) Chartered Accountants, Kolkata as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

FRAUD REPORTING

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Act to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the financial year under review.

CYBER SECURITY

The Company has established requisite technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from external attack, damage or unauthorized access.

The Board of Directors reviews the cyber security risks and mitigation measures from time to time.

DISCLOSURE ON EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ PURCHASE SCHEME

The Company does not have any employee stock option / purchase scheme.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT

The full particulars of the loans given, investments made, guarantees given or security provided and the purpose for which the loan or investment or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilised as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements (Refer note no. 36).

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, all Related Party Transactions (RPTs) were placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained on yearly basis for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. In accordance with the requirement of Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations, the material RPTs entered into by the Company during the FY 2023-24 were approved by shareholders through Postal Ballot. The transactions pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted were

reviewed periodically and a detailed quarterly statement of all Related Party Transactions duly certified by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company was placed before the Audit Committee. The policy on RPTs, as approved by the Board, is available on the Companys website at http://www.manaksiasteels.com and the weblink thereto https://www.manaksiasteels.com/ Policy-on-Related-Party-Transactions.pdf

During the year under review, all RPTs were at Arms Length Price basis and in the Ordinary Course of Business. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Act in the prescribed Form AOC-2, forms part of this Annual Report.

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations and the Act, shareholders approval has been taken for material related party transactions to be entered into by the Company and/or its subsidiaries during the FY 2024-25.

There are no materially significant transactions entered into by your Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs), which have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS/ADVANCES/ INVESTMENTS OUTSTANDING DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND OTHER TRANSACTIONS WITH PROMOTER/ PROMOTER GROUP AS REQUIRED UNDER SCHEDULE V OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS

The details of related party disclosures with respect to loans/ advances/ investments at the year end and maximum outstanding amount thereof during the year as required under Para A of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company. (Refer note no. 4 & 8).

The details of transactions, if any, entered into by the Company with any person or entity belonging to the promoter or promoter group holding 10% or more of the shareholding of the Company has also been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company.

DETAILS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details required pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo forms part of this Directors Report and marked as Annexure-"C".

RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate

the probability and/or impact of any unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities.

The Company has structured Risk Management System, designed to safeguard the organization from various risks through adequate and timely actions. The Company manages, monitors and reports on its risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its objectives. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/ measures have been formulated.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company pursuant to the requirement of the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations, has in place an Audit Committee. The Committee focuses on certain specific areas and makes informed decisions in line with the delegated authority and function according to the roles and defined scope. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

There were no such instances wherein the Board had not accepted recommendation of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company pursuant to the requirement to the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Act read with Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations has in place a duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Para A of Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations, upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has devised a Remuneration Policy applicable to all Executives of the Company i.e. Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The said policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company and the weblink is https://www. manaksiasteels.com/RemunerationPolicy.pdf

There were no such instances wherein the Board had not accepted recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As required by the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Act read with Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has in place the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (hereinafter referred to as "CSR Committee") in accordance with Section 135 of the Act and Rules made thereunder. The composition and the detailed terms of reference of the CSR Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The CSR activities are inter-alia, focused on activities relating to environmental sustainability & maintaining the quality of air, reducing inequalities faced by socially & economically backward groups and promoting education & health care including preventive health care.

The report on CSR activities pursuant to clause (o) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Directors Report and marked as Annexure-"D".

The Company has formulated CSR Policy indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company. The Policy has also been uploaded on the Companys website and the weblink thereto is: https://www.manaksiasteels. com/CorporateSocialResponsibility.pdf

There were no such instances wherein the Board had not accepted recommendation of the CSR Committee. The Company spent H51.62 lacs on CSR activities for the year against obligation of H48.76 lacs including H50 lacs which has been deposited into separate bank account towards on-going project. Also, there is an excess spent of H1.03 lacs during the year under review which is available for set off in the succeeding Financial Year.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has constituted Internal Complaint Committee in compliance with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Any employee may report his/ her complaint to the Internal Complaint Committee formed for this purpose. The Company affirms that during the year under review, adequate access was provided to any complainant who wished to register a complaint. During the year, the Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 25 of the

^ FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR , INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of the Listing Regulations,

your Company is required to conduct Familiarization

Cl Programme for Independent Directors (IDs) to familiarize them about your Company including nature , of industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, roles, rights and responsibilities Cl of IDs and any other relevant information. Further, 1 pursuant to Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulations, Cl the Company is required to disseminate on its website, details of Familiarization Programme imparted to IDs including the details of:

i) number of programmes attended by IDs (during the

t year and on a cumulative basis till date),

ii) number of hours spent by IDs in such programmes (during the year and on a cumulative basis till date), and;

f iii) other relevant details.

Familiarization Programme undertaken for Independent Directors is provided at the following weblink: https:// t www.manaksiasteels.com/pdf/Familiarization- Programme-data.pdf

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND 3 ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

No new entity has become or an existing entity has ceased to be a Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate of the Company during the Period. However, the Board t of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 8th August, 2023 had approved the initiation of process of , voluntary liquidation of Technomet International FZE, a , Subsidiary of the Company, incorporated in Dubai and s the same is under process. Necessary disclosure in this regard was also filed with the Stock Exchanges.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act l read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

; 2014, the details containing salient features of the

Financial Statements of subsidiary companies/ associate s companies/ joint ventures in Form AOC-1 forms a part s of this Annual Report.

f The details of performance of the Subsidiary Companies are as follows:

Foreign Subsidiaries:

Technomet International FZE

This Company is a subsidiary of Manaksia Steels Limited. r The Revenue of the Company during the year ended r 31st March, 2024 stood Nil. During the said period the Company had a net loss of AED 10.81 Lacs (equivalent to H243.77 Lacs).

Federated Steel Mills Limited

This Company was earlier a subsidiary of Technomet International FZE but now the Company has become a direct subsidiary of Manaksia Steels Limited with effect

Listing Regulations read with the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation of SEBI dated 5th January, 2017, the NRC has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation, in a structured questionnaire form after taking into consideration various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution, diligence, integrity, awareness and performance of specific laws, duties, obligations and governance, on the basis of which, the Board has carried out the Annual Evaluation of its own performance, the performance of Board Committee and of Directors individually, by way of individual and collective feedback from Directors. Further, pursuant to para VII of Schedule IV of the Act and provisions of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors of the Company, without participation of Non-Independent Directors and Members of Management, convened a separate meeting on 25th May, 2023, to inter-alia perform the following:

? review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors;

? Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

? Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The criteria for evaluation are briefly provided below:

The review of performance of Non-Independent Directors was done, after discussing with them on various parameters, such as, skill, competence, experience, degree of engagement, ideas & planning, etc. The Board performance was reviewed on various parameters, such as, adequacy of the composition of the Board, Board culture, appropriateness of qualification & expertise of Board Members, process of identification and appointment of Independent Directors, inter-personal skills, ability to act proactively, managing conflicts, managing crisis situations, diversity in knowledge and related industry expertise, roles and responsibilities of Board members, appropriate utilization of talents and skills of Board Members, etc. The evaluation of Independent Directors has been done by the entire Board of Directors which includes performance of the Directors and fulfillment of the independence criteria and their independence from the Management as specified in the Listing Regulations.

The Board of Directors of the Company expressed their satisfaction towards the process of review and evaluation of the Board, its Committees and of Individual Directors during the year under review and also concluded that no further action is required based on the current years observations.

from 6th November, 2023. The Revenue of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024 stood at Naira 53,539.64 Lacs (equivalent to H4,940.88 Lacs). During the said period the Company had a net gain of Naira 252.56 Lacs (equivalent to a net profit of H72.53 Lacs).

Far East Steel Industries Limited

This Company was earlier a subsidiary of Technomet International FZE but now the Company has become a direct subsidiary of Manaksia Steels Limited with effect from 3rd November, 2023. There was no Revenue of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Sumo Agrochem Limited

This Company was earlier a subsidiary of Technomet International FZE but now the Company has become a direct subsidiary of Manaksia Steels Limited with effect from 16th November, 2023. There was no Revenue of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024. During the said period the Company had a net loss of Naira 27.52 Lacs (equivalent to a net loss H2.75 Lacs).

Except as stated hereinabove, the Company does not have any joint venture or associate company during the year under review.

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

In accordance with Regulation 16(1)(c) of the Listing Regulations, material subsidiary shall mean a subsidiary, whose income or net worth exceeds ten percent of the consolidated income or net worth respectively, of the listed entity and its subsidiaries in the immediately preceding accounting year. Federated Steel Mills Limited is a material subsidiary of the Company. The Company has formulated a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries in accordance with the Listing Regulations, and the said Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries is available at the following weblink: https://www.manaksiasteels.com/ PolicyForDeterminingMaterialSubsidiaries.pdf

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from the public and as such, there are no outstanding deposits during the Financial Year under review in terms of the provisions of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

effectively. The Board, to ensure that the internal financial control of the Company are commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 25th May, 2023 had appointed KASG & Co., (FRN Regn. No.002228C), Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Audit Committee reviews the Report submitted by the Internal Auditors. The Audit Committee also actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems. In this regard, your Board confirms the following:

a) Systems have been laid down to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorization.

b) Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

c) Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with the managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with the terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

d) The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to differences, if any.

e) Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

In compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has framed a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns about actual or suspected unethical behavior, malpractice, wrongful conduct, discrimination, sexual harassment, fraud, violation of the Companys policies including Code of Conduct without fear of reprisal/retaliation. The Whistle Blower Policy provides for sufficient measures so as to safeguard Whistle Blower against any possible victimization. The Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism has also been uploaded on Companys website and the weblink is:

https://www.manaksiasteels.com/WhistleBlowerPolicy.pdf

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Your Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating

DETAILS OF THE APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

No application has been made or proceedings are pending against the Company as a corporate debtor under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

The Company had filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, as a Financial Creditor claiming Principal Amount of H19,48,707/- before the Resolution Professional for Corporate Debtor, BKM Industries Limited. The claim had been admitted. Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench has sanctioned the resolution plan on 19th September, 2023 and approved a claim of H11,410/- (Rupees Eleven Thousands and Four Hundred Ten Only) to the Company.

DETAILS OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

There was no one time settlement made with the Banks or Financial Institutions during the Financial Year 202324 and accordingly no question arises for any difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from Banks or Financial Institutions during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms a part of this Directors Report and marked as Annexure -"E".

Details of employees of the Company who drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been provided in Annexure -"E" of the Annual Report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are attached. The Consolidated Financial Statement has been prepared in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and sets out the financial resources, assets, liabilities, income, profits and other details of the Company and its subsidiaries.

GENERAL

Your Directors confirm that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there was no transaction on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

2. Issue of Sweat Equity Shares;

3. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Company continues its relentless focus on strengthening competition in all its businesses. It is the endeavour of your Company, to deploy resources in a balanced manner so as to secure the interest of shareholders in the best possible manner in short, medium and long terms.

Your Directors convey their grateful appreciation for the valuable patronage and co-operation received and goodwill enjoyed by the Company from its esteemed Customers, Commercial Associates, Banks, Financial Institutions, Central and State Government, various Government and Local Authorities, other stakeholders and the media.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to all the employees at all levels for their commendable team-work, professionalism and enthusiastic contribution towards the working of the Company.

Your Directors look forward to the future with hope and conviction.