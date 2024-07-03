iifl-logo-icon 1
Sat Industries Ltd Share Price

107.71
(-6.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.9
  • Day's High116.9
  • 52 Wk High151.5
  • Prev. Close114.85
  • Day's Low106.65
  • 52 Wk Low 83.4
  • Turnover (lac)529.02
  • P/E80.24
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value31.48
  • EPS1.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,218.04
  • Div. Yield0.26
No Records Found

Sat Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

116.9

Prev. Close

114.85

Turnover(Lac.)

529.02

Day's High

116.9

Day's Low

106.65

52 Week's High

151.5

52 Week's Low

83.4

Book Value

31.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,218.04

P/E

80.24

EPS

1.43

Divi. Yield

0.26

Sat Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

Sat Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sat Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 47.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sat Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.62

22.62

22.62

22.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

324.95

97.58

92.91

85.43

Net Worth

347.57

120.2

115.53

108.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.75

20.83

51.5

47.95

yoy growth (%)

-72.37

-59.55

7.39

-0.87

Raw materials

-1.42

-15.55

-44.41

-44.71

As % of sales

24.69

74.67

86.23

93.23

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.76

-0.6

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.33

1.03

5.52

2.15

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.31

-0.14

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.41

-1.03

-0.16

Working capital

3.22

-4.95

12.98

28.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.37

-59.55

7.39

-0.87

Op profit growth

247.98

-90.84

141.78

408.8

EBIT growth

27.34

-80.99

163.97

437

Net profit growth

40.33

-86.08

-67.13

-4,687.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

500.62

466.24

346.73

204.76

225.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

500.62

466.24

346.73

204.76

225.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

277.8

17.54

4.75

0.34

3.57

Sat Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sat Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shehnaz D Ali

Whole Time Director & CFO

H K Turgalia

Independent Director

R C Soni.

Non Executive Director

Asad Daud

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alka Prem Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Parthasarathi Sarkar

Independent Director

Arpit Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sat Industries Ltd

Summary

SAT Industries Limited, incorporated in 1984, is a diversified business group engaged in various business activities such as manufacturing, leasing, finance, investments, domestic trading and import and export through its group companies. Through its subsidiaries, it has a presence in more than 100 countries across the world. Its head office is located in Mumbai, India.Presently, the Company is engaged in a range of activities, such as manufacturing, global outsourcing of products and services, real estate, and mining and marketing activities in the field of coals. The Company has joint venture, through which it is making steel ducting for central air conditions and development of real estate projects in Kuwait, including warehouses. Sah Polymers Limited (SPL), subsidiary of the Company, is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene (HDPE)/ polypropylene (PP) woven fabrics and sacks. Sat Middle East Limited F.Z.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of SAT Industries Limited, is engaged in the business of international marketing steel ducting contract.In 2023, the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary companies, Italica Furniture Private Limited and Aeroflex International Limited with the Company became effective from April 1, 2020.
Company FAQs

What is the Sat Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sat Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sat Industries Ltd is ₹1218.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sat Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sat Industries Ltd is 80.24 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sat Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sat Industries Ltd is ₹83.4 and ₹151.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sat Industries Ltd?

Sat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 24.41%, 1 Year at -3.45%, 6 Month at 27.27%, 3 Month at -10.14% and 1 Month at -6.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sat Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sat Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.59 %
Institutions - 0.60 %
Public - 47.81 %

