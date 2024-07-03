Summary

SAT Industries Limited, incorporated in 1984, is a diversified business group engaged in various business activities such as manufacturing, leasing, finance, investments, domestic trading and import and export through its group companies. Through its subsidiaries, it has a presence in more than 100 countries across the world. Its head office is located in Mumbai, India.Presently, the Company is engaged in a range of activities, such as manufacturing, global outsourcing of products and services, real estate, and mining and marketing activities in the field of coals. The Company has joint venture, through which it is making steel ducting for central air conditions and development of real estate projects in Kuwait, including warehouses. Sah Polymers Limited (SPL), subsidiary of the Company, is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene (HDPE)/ polypropylene (PP) woven fabrics and sacks. Sat Middle East Limited F.Z.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of SAT Industries Limited, is engaged in the business of international marketing steel ducting contract.In 2023, the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary companies, Italica Furniture Private Limited and Aeroflex International Limited with the Company became effective from April 1, 2020.

