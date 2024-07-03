SectorSteel
Open₹116.9
Prev. Close₹114.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹529.02
Day's High₹116.9
Day's Low₹106.65
52 Week's High₹151.5
52 Week's Low₹83.4
Book Value₹31.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,218.04
P/E80.24
EPS1.43
Divi. Yield0.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.62
22.62
22.62
22.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.95
97.58
92.91
85.43
Net Worth
347.57
120.2
115.53
108.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.75
20.83
51.5
47.95
yoy growth (%)
-72.37
-59.55
7.39
-0.87
Raw materials
-1.42
-15.55
-44.41
-44.71
As % of sales
24.69
74.67
86.23
93.23
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.76
-0.6
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.33
1.03
5.52
2.15
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.31
-0.14
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.41
-1.03
-0.16
Working capital
3.22
-4.95
12.98
28.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.37
-59.55
7.39
-0.87
Op profit growth
247.98
-90.84
141.78
408.8
EBIT growth
27.34
-80.99
163.97
437
Net profit growth
40.33
-86.08
-67.13
-4,687.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
500.62
466.24
346.73
204.76
225.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
500.62
466.24
346.73
204.76
225.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
277.8
17.54
4.75
0.34
3.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shehnaz D Ali
Whole Time Director & CFO
H K Turgalia
Independent Director
R C Soni.
Non Executive Director
Asad Daud
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alka Prem Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Parthasarathi Sarkar
Independent Director
Arpit Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sat Industries Ltd
Summary
SAT Industries Limited, incorporated in 1984, is a diversified business group engaged in various business activities such as manufacturing, leasing, finance, investments, domestic trading and import and export through its group companies. Through its subsidiaries, it has a presence in more than 100 countries across the world. Its head office is located in Mumbai, India.Presently, the Company is engaged in a range of activities, such as manufacturing, global outsourcing of products and services, real estate, and mining and marketing activities in the field of coals. The Company has joint venture, through which it is making steel ducting for central air conditions and development of real estate projects in Kuwait, including warehouses. Sah Polymers Limited (SPL), subsidiary of the Company, is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene (HDPE)/ polypropylene (PP) woven fabrics and sacks. Sat Middle East Limited F.Z.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of SAT Industries Limited, is engaged in the business of international marketing steel ducting contract.In 2023, the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary companies, Italica Furniture Private Limited and Aeroflex International Limited with the Company became effective from April 1, 2020.
Read More
The Sat Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sat Industries Ltd is ₹1218.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sat Industries Ltd is 80.24 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sat Industries Ltd is ₹83.4 and ₹151.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 24.41%, 1 Year at -3.45%, 6 Month at 27.27%, 3 Month at -10.14% and 1 Month at -6.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.