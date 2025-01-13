Sat Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.62
22.62
22.62
22.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.95
97.58
92.91
85.43
Net Worth
347.57
120.2
115.53
108.05
Minority Interest
Debt
29.47
34.84
28.81
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.41
1.4
1.4
0.94
Total Liabilities
378.45
156.44
145.74
109.41
Fixed Assets
7.99
6.49
7.72
5.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
63.81
54.62
53.17
54.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
97
77.26
81.61
45.52
Inventories
0
3.62
3.98
0.01
Inventory Days
0.63
Sundry Debtors
11.86
8.51
3.53
0.95
Debtor Days
60.25
Other Current Assets
91.81
73.3
137.77
47.89
Sundry Creditors
-1.62
-7.16
-4.7
-3.27
Creditor Days
207.41
Other Current Liabilities
-5.05
-1.01
-58.97
-0.06
Cash
209.63
18.06
3.24
4.2
Total Assets
378.43
156.45
145.74
109.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.