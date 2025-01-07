iifl-logo-icon 1
Sat Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.1
(2.36%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.75

20.83

51.5

47.95

yoy growth (%)

-72.37

-59.55

7.39

-0.87

Raw materials

-1.42

-15.55

-44.41

-44.71

As % of sales

24.69

74.67

86.23

93.23

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.76

-0.6

-0.49

As % of sales

12.08

3.68

1.16

1.03

Other costs

-1.89

-4

-1.01

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.89

19.23

1.96

1

Operating profit

1.74

0.5

5.47

2.26

OPM

30.32

2.4

10.63

4.72

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.31

-0.14

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.05

-0.22

-0.02

Other income

0

0.9

0.41

0

Profit before tax

1.33

1.03

5.52

2.15

Taxes

-0.46

-0.41

-1.03

-0.16

Tax rate

-34.43

-39.66

-18.75

-7.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.87

0.62

4.49

1.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

11.67

Net profit

0.87

0.62

4.49

13.66

yoy growth (%)

40.33

-86.08

-67.13

-4,687.01

NPM

15.23

2.99

8.71

28.48

