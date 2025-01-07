Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.75
20.83
51.5
47.95
yoy growth (%)
-72.37
-59.55
7.39
-0.87
Raw materials
-1.42
-15.55
-44.41
-44.71
As % of sales
24.69
74.67
86.23
93.23
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.76
-0.6
-0.49
As % of sales
12.08
3.68
1.16
1.03
Other costs
-1.89
-4
-1.01
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.89
19.23
1.96
1
Operating profit
1.74
0.5
5.47
2.26
OPM
30.32
2.4
10.63
4.72
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.31
-0.14
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.05
-0.22
-0.02
Other income
0
0.9
0.41
0
Profit before tax
1.33
1.03
5.52
2.15
Taxes
-0.46
-0.41
-1.03
-0.16
Tax rate
-34.43
-39.66
-18.75
-7.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.87
0.62
4.49
1.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
11.67
Net profit
0.87
0.62
4.49
13.66
yoy growth (%)
40.33
-86.08
-67.13
-4,687.01
NPM
15.23
2.99
8.71
28.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.