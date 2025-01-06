Sat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.33
1.03
5.52
2.15
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.31
-0.14
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.41
-1.03
-0.16
Working capital
3.22
-4.95
12.98
28.54
Other operating items
Operating
3.74
-4.64
17.33
30.44
Capital expenditure
0
1.94
2.23
0.85
Free cash flow
3.74
-2.7
19.56
31.29
Equity raised
169.01
153.5
122.19
51.36
Investing
1.15
14.15
-0.03
16.37
Financing
-0.2
-0.03
1.13
15.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
173.7
164.92
142.85
115.01
