Sat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.54
(-5.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Sat Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.33

1.03

5.52

2.15

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.31

-0.14

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.41

-1.03

-0.16

Working capital

3.22

-4.95

12.98

28.54

Other operating items

Operating

3.74

-4.64

17.33

30.44

Capital expenditure

0

1.94

2.23

0.85

Free cash flow

3.74

-2.7

19.56

31.29

Equity raised

169.01

153.5

122.19

51.36

Investing

1.15

14.15

-0.03

16.37

Financing

-0.2

-0.03

1.13

15.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

173.7

164.92

142.85

115.01

