Sat Industries Ltd Dividend

107.78
(7.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Sat Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20240.157.5Final
The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Recommended the payment of Final dividend of Re. 0.15 (Fifteen paisa) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e., at the rate of 7.50%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days of ensuing AGM. The date of AGM will be intimated in due course of time

