Sat Industries Ltd Board Meeting

100.13
(-1.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Sat Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SAT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and Limited Review Reports thereon. Un-Audited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
SAT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Limited Review Reports there on. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 09 August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
SAT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the acquisition of stake in new entity by the Company. 2. To execute agreements in relation to the above said acquisition. 3. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of SAT Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, July 27, 2024 has approved to acquire 23,25,375 equity shares amounting to ? 115.47 crores i.e., 90% of the issued and paid-up share capital of M. R. Organisation Limited based out of Ahmedabad (Investee Company) from the existing Shareholders of the Investee Company into four tranches. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202431 May 2024
Appointment of Mrs. Uma Mandavgane (DIN:03156224) as an Additional Director to be designated as Women Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 39th AGM of the Company.
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
SAT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and Auditors Report thereon. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and Auditors Report thereon. 3. Recommendation of final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SAT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and Limited Review Reports thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e., February 09, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

