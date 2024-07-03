Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹469.9
Prev. Close₹467.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹997.71
Day's High₹477.95
Day's Low₹446.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹206.6
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,441.38
P/E39.23
EPS16.54
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.45
82.09
69.48
69.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,157.01
2,922.74
1,266.71
930.07
Net Worth
3,239.46
3,004.83
1,336.19
999.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,614.97
2,038.08
1,849.66
1,723.87
yoy growth (%)
77.37
10.18
7.29
35.01
Raw materials
-2,195.78
-1,052.24
-1,133.07
-1,147.78
As % of sales
60.74
51.62
61.25
66.58
Employee costs
-133.39
-106.62
-96.4
-80.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
542.69
363.19
156.18
54.41
Depreciation
-87.86
-75.98
-57.51
-49.53
Tax paid
-136.59
-61.08
-43.81
-16.42
Working capital
475.12
43.12
30.98
-70.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
77.37
10.18
7.29
35.01
Op profit growth
40.22
114.34
96.16
-36.24
EBIT growth
46.91
123.91
165.23
-50.32
Net profit growth
34.42
168.85
195.71
-56.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
6,146.29
6,417.45
3,748.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,146.29
6,417.45
3,748.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
17.95
49.33
11.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R V Gumaste
Chairman
Rahul C Kirloskar
Non Executive Director
Mahesh R Chhabria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayuresh Gharpure
Independent Director
Vijaydipak Mukundprasad Varma
Independent Director
Venkataramani Sathya Moorthy
Executive Director (Fin) & CFO
R. S. Srivatsan
Independent Director
Pravir Vohra
Independent Director
Shalini Sarin
Independent Director
M S Srinivasan
Director (Operation)
Nishikant Ektare
Independent Director
Pattanasetty Rajashekar
Independent Director
Sourirajan Rajagopalan
Summary
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) was incorporated on September 10th, 1991, a flagship Company of Kirloskar Group, promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited and Shivaji Works Limited. Shivaji Works Limited subsequently merged with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. The erstwhile company, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited now changed its name to Kirloskar Industries Limited. The Company is a market leader in India for manufacturing critical and intricate grey iron castings and quality pig iron. This is the onlycompany in Asia with an integrated business model of mines to machined castings. At present, the Company is the subsidiary of Kirloskar Industries Limited. Presently, it is having 3 manufacturing facilities, at Koppal District and Chitradurga District in Karnataka and at Solapur District in Maharashtra State. The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of iron casting products.KFIL had entered into a technical collaboration with M/s. Tata Kort Engineering Services Ltd in March of the year 1992 for its business purpose. The Companys commercial production of Pig Iron from Mini Blast Furnace I and 3.5 MW Power Plant-1, using Blast Furnace Gas were started in the year 1994 and in the identical year, KFIL had issued Initial Public Offer. The commercial production of Grey Iron castings came to line in the year of 1995. In the same year of 1995, KFIL had started to produce Mini Blast Furnace II. The company had obtained an ISO 9002 certification. The Companys 3.5 MW Power Plant
The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹7441.38 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is 39.23 and 3.18 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.85%, 3 Years at 71.63%, 1 Year at 69.11%, 6 Month at 4.45%, 3 Month at -7.90% and 1 Month at -1.89%.
