Summary

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) was incorporated on September 10th, 1991, a flagship Company of Kirloskar Group, promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited and Shivaji Works Limited. Shivaji Works Limited subsequently merged with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. The erstwhile company, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited now changed its name to Kirloskar Industries Limited. The Company is a market leader in India for manufacturing critical and intricate grey iron castings and quality pig iron. This is the onlycompany in Asia with an integrated business model of mines to machined castings. At present, the Company is the subsidiary of Kirloskar Industries Limited. Presently, it is having 3 manufacturing facilities, at Koppal District and Chitradurga District in Karnataka and at Solapur District in Maharashtra State. The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of iron casting products.KFIL had entered into a technical collaboration with M/s. Tata Kort Engineering Services Ltd in March of the year 1992 for its business purpose. The Companys commercial production of Pig Iron from Mini Blast Furnace I and 3.5 MW Power Plant-1, using Blast Furnace Gas were started in the year 1994 and in the identical year, KFIL had issued Initial Public Offer. The commercial production of Grey Iron castings came to line in the year of 1995. In the same year of 1995, KFIL had started to produce Mini Blast Furnace II. The company had obtained an ISO 9002 certification. The Companys 3.5 MW Power Plant

Read More