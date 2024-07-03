iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Share Price

452.2
(-3.21%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open469.9
  • Day's High477.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close467.2
  • Day's Low446.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)997.71
  • P/E39.23
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value206.6
  • EPS16.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,441.38
  • Div. Yield0.72
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

469.9

Prev. Close

467.2

Turnover(Lac.)

997.71

Day's High

477.95

Day's Low

446.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

206.6

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,441.38

P/E

39.23

EPS

16.54

Divi. Yield

0.72

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.93%

Non-Promoter- 12.28%

Institutions: 12.28%

Non-Institutions: 36.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.45

82.09

69.48

69.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,157.01

2,922.74

1,266.71

930.07

Net Worth

3,239.46

3,004.83

1,336.19

999.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,614.97

2,038.08

1,849.66

1,723.87

yoy growth (%)

77.37

10.18

7.29

35.01

Raw materials

-2,195.78

-1,052.24

-1,133.07

-1,147.78

As % of sales

60.74

51.62

61.25

66.58

Employee costs

-133.39

-106.62

-96.4

-80.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

542.69

363.19

156.18

54.41

Depreciation

-87.86

-75.98

-57.51

-49.53

Tax paid

-136.59

-61.08

-43.81

-16.42

Working capital

475.12

43.12

30.98

-70.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

77.37

10.18

7.29

35.01

Op profit growth

40.22

114.34

96.16

-36.24

EBIT growth

46.91

123.91

165.23

-50.32

Net profit growth

34.42

168.85

195.71

-56.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

6,146.29

6,417.45

3,748.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,146.29

6,417.45

3,748.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

17.95

49.33

11.92

View Annually Results

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R V Gumaste

Chairman

Rahul C Kirloskar

Non Executive Director

Mahesh R Chhabria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayuresh Gharpure

Independent Director

Vijaydipak Mukundprasad Varma

Independent Director

Venkataramani Sathya Moorthy

Executive Director (Fin) & CFO

R. S. Srivatsan

Independent Director

Pravir Vohra

Independent Director

Shalini Sarin

Independent Director

M S Srinivasan

Director (Operation)

Nishikant Ektare

Independent Director

Pattanasetty Rajashekar

Independent Director

Sourirajan Rajagopalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) was incorporated on September 10th, 1991, a flagship Company of Kirloskar Group, promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited and Shivaji Works Limited. Shivaji Works Limited subsequently merged with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. The erstwhile company, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited now changed its name to Kirloskar Industries Limited. The Company is a market leader in India for manufacturing critical and intricate grey iron castings and quality pig iron. This is the onlycompany in Asia with an integrated business model of mines to machined castings. At present, the Company is the subsidiary of Kirloskar Industries Limited. Presently, it is having 3 manufacturing facilities, at Koppal District and Chitradurga District in Karnataka and at Solapur District in Maharashtra State. The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of iron casting products.KFIL had entered into a technical collaboration with M/s. Tata Kort Engineering Services Ltd in March of the year 1992 for its business purpose. The Companys commercial production of Pig Iron from Mini Blast Furnace I and 3.5 MW Power Plant-1, using Blast Furnace Gas were started in the year 1994 and in the identical year, KFIL had issued Initial Public Offer. The commercial production of Grey Iron castings came to line in the year of 1995. In the same year of 1995, KFIL had started to produce Mini Blast Furnace II. The company had obtained an ISO 9002 certification. The Companys 3.5 MW Power Plant
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹7441.38 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is 39.23 and 3.18 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd?

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.85%, 3 Years at 71.63%, 1 Year at 69.11%, 6 Month at 4.45%, 3 Month at -7.90% and 1 Month at -1.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.