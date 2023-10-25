Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.45
82.09
69.48
69.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,157.01
2,922.74
1,266.71
930.07
Net Worth
3,239.46
3,004.83
1,336.19
999.37
Minority Interest
Debt
1,223.51
969.02
1,192.58
291.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
231.29
206.29
103.14
94.01
Total Liabilities
4,694.26
4,180.14
2,631.91
1,385.15
Fixed Assets
3,592.17
3,195.17
1,379.23
1,174.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.14
57.82
489.13
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.03
0
5.4
5.57
Networking Capital
1,045.39
866.12
489.06
188.96
Inventories
1,026.82
1,071.84
550.42
284.38
Inventory Days
55.57
50.92
Sundry Debtors
896.57
837.3
538.75
360.72
Debtor Days
54.39
64.6
Other Current Assets
333.91
248.38
370.92
96.85
Sundry Creditors
-471.37
-453.43
-227.26
-261.45
Creditor Days
22.94
46.82
Other Current Liabilities
-740.54
-837.97
-743.77
-291.54
Cash
44.53
61.03
269.09
16.03
Total Assets
4,694.26
4,180.14
2,631.91
1,385.15
