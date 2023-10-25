iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

452.2
(-3.21%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:11 PM

Kirl. Ferrous FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

542.69

363.19

156.18

54.41

Depreciation

-87.86

-75.98

-57.51

-49.53

Tax paid

-136.59

-61.08

-43.81

-16.42

Working capital

475.12

43.12

30.98

-70.52

Other operating items

Operating

793.36

269.25

85.84

-82.05

Capital expenditure

213.3

232.74

392.35

17.51

Free cash flow

1,006.66

501.99

478.19

-64.54

Equity raised

1,825.79

1,309.09

1,092.35

1,016.91

Investing

488.58

0.05

0.49

0

Financing

1,368.35

437.01

260.45

58.95

Dividends paid

34.67

27.67

27.56

17.16

Net in cash

4,724.05

2,275.81

1,859.04

1,028.48

