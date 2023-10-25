Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,614.97
2,038.08
1,849.66
1,723.87
yoy growth (%)
77.37
10.18
7.29
35.01
Raw materials
-2,195.78
-1,052.24
-1,133.07
-1,147.78
As % of sales
60.74
51.62
61.25
66.58
Employee costs
-133.39
-106.62
-96.4
-80.66
As % of sales
3.68
5.23
5.21
4.67
Other costs
-638.68
-417.72
-404.88
-385.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.66
20.49
21.88
22.37
Operating profit
647.12
461.5
215.31
109.76
OPM
17.9
22.64
11.64
6.36
Depreciation
-87.86
-75.98
-57.51
-49.53
Interest expense
-27.86
-25.16
-17.26
-10.97
Other income
11.29
2.83
15.64
5.16
Profit before tax
542.69
363.19
156.18
54.41
Taxes
-136.59
-61.08
-43.81
-16.42
Tax rate
-25.16
-16.81
-28.05
-30.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
406.1
302.11
112.37
37.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
406.1
302.11
112.37
38
yoy growth (%)
34.42
168.85
195.71
-56.73
NPM
11.23
14.82
6.07
2.2
