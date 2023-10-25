iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

452.2
(-3.21%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,614.97

2,038.08

1,849.66

1,723.87

yoy growth (%)

77.37

10.18

7.29

35.01

Raw materials

-2,195.78

-1,052.24

-1,133.07

-1,147.78

As % of sales

60.74

51.62

61.25

66.58

Employee costs

-133.39

-106.62

-96.4

-80.66

As % of sales

3.68

5.23

5.21

4.67

Other costs

-638.68

-417.72

-404.88

-385.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.66

20.49

21.88

22.37

Operating profit

647.12

461.5

215.31

109.76

OPM

17.9

22.64

11.64

6.36

Depreciation

-87.86

-75.98

-57.51

-49.53

Interest expense

-27.86

-25.16

-17.26

-10.97

Other income

11.29

2.83

15.64

5.16

Profit before tax

542.69

363.19

156.18

54.41

Taxes

-136.59

-61.08

-43.81

-16.42

Tax rate

-25.16

-16.81

-28.05

-30.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

406.1

302.11

112.37

37.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

406.1

302.11

112.37

38

yoy growth (%)

34.42

168.85

195.71

-56.73

NPM

11.23

14.82

6.07

2.2

