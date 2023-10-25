On the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

To the Members of

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

1. Note 52 of the Financial Statements in respect of the scheme of amalgamation (‘Scheme) of ISMT Limited (‘Amalgamating Company) with the Company. The aforesaid Scheme was sanctioned by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench vide order dated 24th July, 2024. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 1 April, 2023 and in terms of the Scheme, all the assets, liabilities, reserves and surplus of the Amalgamating Company have been transferred to and vested in the Company. The effect has been given in the Financial Statements as set out in the aforesaid note.

Consequently, our report on the Standalone Financial Statement dated 17th May 2024 having UDIN 24117309BKCBGE1175 stands cancelled.

2. Note No. 39.1 of the Standalone Financial Statement, regarding provision of Rs. 20.57 Crores towards net assets of Structo Hydraulics AB, Sweden (SHAB) and ISMT Europe AB, Sweden due to loss of control as an effect of ongoing bankruptcy liquidation.

3. Note No. 39.2 of the Standalone Financial Statement, regarding provision for impairment made by Tridem Port and Power Company Private Limited (TPPCL) along with its subsidiaries to the extent of Rs. 40.81 Crores in respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment as per Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets" for the year ended March 31, 2024 respectively.

4. Note No. 39.3 of the Standalone Financial Statement, regarding provision of Rs. 1.95 Crores towards net assets of IS INC due to loss of control as an effect of voluntary liquidation.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Contingent Liability Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company is involved in direct and indirect tax litigations that are pending with various tax authorities as mentioned in Note No. 50 of the Financial Statements. Whether a liability is recognized or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently judgmental and dependent on assumptions and assessments. We placed specific focus on the judgements in respect to these demands against the Company. Determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. Therefore, these litigations amount is considered to be a key audit matter. Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification and monitoring of significant developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof. Obtained the list of litigations from the management and reviewed their assessment of the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. Assessed managements discussions held with their legal consultants and understanding precedents in similar cases; Obtained and evaluated the confirmations from the consultants representing the Company before the various authorities and our own dedicated teams of direct tax and indirect tax. Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the financial statements.

2. Property, Plant & Equipment Valuation and existence of property, plant and equipment including assessment of useful lives and residual values Property, plant and equipment represents a significant proportion of the Companys asset base having total value of Rs.3,100.57 Crores (Net Block), given in Note. 5 of the Financial Statements. The estimates and assumptions made to determine the carrying amounts, including whether and when to capitalize or expense certain costs, and the determination of depreciation charges are material to the Companys financial position and performance. Our audit approach consisted evaluation of design and implementation of controls, and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls over valuation of property, plant and equipment and review of useful lives; Periodic physical verification of property, plant and equipment for adequacy and appropriateness of the accounting and disclosure by the Management: The charges in respect of periodic depreciation are derived after estimating an assets expected useful life and the expected residual value. Changes to assets carrying amounts, expected useful lives or residual value could result in a material impact on the financial statements and hence considered as key audit matter. Review of CAPEX business process, flow of documents/ information and their controls effectiveness Substantive Tests on random sampling for all the major additions, deletions to the assets by applying all the characteristics of capital expenditure, proper classification of the same, with reference to the companys policy and accounting standards We performed substantive testing for the determination of assets useful lives and residual values with reference to managements judgments, including the appropriateness of past / existing asset lives and residual values applied in the calculation of depreciation. We also obtain certificates relating to useful lives of assets wherever required. We have reviewed the policy and the procedure of physical verification of PPE. After carrying out above audit procedures, we did not identify any exceptions in relation to the valuation and the existence of property, plant and equipment including assessment of useful lives and residual values which, may affect our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of the Amalgamating Company till the year ended 31st March 2024 which has been included in the Standalone financial Statements presented by the Company, consequent to merger order as mentioned in Emphasis of Matter paragraph above. The said financial Statements were audited by other auditor, whose unmodified report dated 10th May 2024 has been furnished to us by the Management. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in the paragraph h (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Further, in case of reporting with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Amalgamating Company, we have relied on the reporting done by the other Auditor, whose report dated 10th May 2024 has been furnished to us by the Management.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors for the financial year ended as at March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(Audit and Auditors)Rules,2014,asamended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No. 50 of Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 49 to the standalone Financial Statements, if, any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 49 to the standalone Financial Statements, if, any, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

In case of the Amalgamating Company having used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in respect of any changes made at database level, where the other Auditor were unable to comment in absence of relevant information. Further, during the course of their audit they did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. Further, in case of reporting of various clauses as per the Order under section 143 (11) of the Act, in respect of Amalgamating Company, we have relied on the reporting done by the other Auditor, whose report dated 10th May 2024 has been furnished to us by the Management.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057

Parag Pansare

Partner

Membership No.: 117309

UDIN: 24117309BKCBNT7872

Pune, August 09, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057

Parag Pansare

Partner

Membership No.: 117309

UDIN: 24117309BKCBNT7872

Pune, August 09, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment so as to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management in previous financial year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in the aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

In case of Amalgamating Company, there are differences observed in the quarterly returns with the books of Accounts, the reasons for such differences are given in Note 24 of the Standalone financial Statements.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has acquired 100% equity shares of Oliver Engineering Private Limited for H9.00

Crores on 29th September 2023 as per the Resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Further, the details of Loans and Investments are indicated as under:

Investments Loans Particulars (Rs. in Crores)* (Rs. in Crores)* Aggregate Amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 9.01 114.68 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 9.01 114.68

*Includes amounts of Amalgamating Company

(b) During the year the company has not given any advance in the nature of loan, provided any guarantee or given any security to its joint ventures, other companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the company has granted loans during the year, the details of which are indicated as under:

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year* Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date* Loans to Employees Rs.1.42 Crores Rs. 0.46 Crores Loans to Contractors Rs.1.13 Crores Rs. 0.86 Crores

* Includes amounts of amalgamating company

(c) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(d) In the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

In case of Amalgamating Company, in respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also generally regular in payment of interest as applicable except in seventeen cases of loans to employee where there is delay upto eleven months in repayment of loan amounting to Rs. 0.07 Crores (out of which amount of Rs. 0.06 Crore have been repaid till March 31, 2024).

(e) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

In case of Amalgamating Company, in respect of 3 employees, principal and Interest amounting to Rs. 0.1 Crores is overdue for more than 90 days. According to the Information and explanation, the Company has initiated recovery procedures for the recovery of principal and interest.

(f) There is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(g) The Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie such accounts and records are made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

In case of the Amalgamating Company, there is a case for delay in excess of 6 months as mentioned below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Crores) Period to which the Amount delayed Due Date Date of Payment Employees state insurance Employee state Insurance Corporation 0.014 April 22 to September 22 15th of the next month Unpaid as at 31st March 2024

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute (Rs. in Cr) Period(s) to which the amount relate Forum where such dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Interest on refund 0.03 FY 2003-04 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Bellary Central Excise Act, 1944 Cenvat Credit availed on Steel 0.01 FY 2010-11 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Bellary Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax demand on Interest on Letter of Credit 1.15 FY 2008-09 to FY 2011-12 CESTAT, Bangalore Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Cenvat Credit availed on Input Services 0.53 FY 2011-12 to FY 2014-15 CESTAT, Bangalore Finance Act, 1994 Refund Claim filed in respect of Service Tax and KKC Cenvat Credit pertaining to Railway Siding Project 0.41 FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18 CESTAT, Bangalore Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax paid on Royalty charges towards the purchase of Iron ore through e-auction 0.34 FY 2016-17 CESTAT, Bangalore

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute (Rs. in Cr) Period(s) to which the amount relate Forum where such dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Re-claim of Krishi Kalyan Cess & Interest thereon. 0.97 FY 2017-18 Asst. Commissioner of Central Tax & Central Excise, Hospet CGST Act 2017 & IGST Act 2017 GST under reverse charge on Service received from Trainees (Stipend paid) & dispute of Input Tax Credit availed on inward supplies related to Construction of Railway Siding 0.61 2017 – 18 Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) Belgaum. Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty on Imported Silicon Carbide 0.04 FY 2017-18 Asst.Commissioner of Customs, Dinhata Customs Division, Jaigaon, West Bengal. Customs Act, 1962 Recovery of drawback for non- realisation of export proceeds. 0.01 FY 2021-22 The Assistant Commissioner of Customs (BRC Monitoring), Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 *Minimum Alternate Tax 8.22 FY 2004-05 and FY 2006-07 Honble High Court Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 *Depreciation allowance - TG-3 Assessment Demand 0.25 FY 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax demand raised for Guest House Expenses 0.01 FY 2013-14 Asst. Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand raised for Disallowance of prior period expenses 0.04 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax, (Appeals) Pune Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of Depreciation on TG-III & Foreign Exchange Losses 2.44 FY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Pune Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of Education CESS Claimed, Creditors written off 0.50 FY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax, (Appeals) Pune Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Demand Raised 17.53 FY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Pune The Income Tax Act 1961 Tax Demand Raised 3.35 FY 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax, (Appeals) Pune Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Interest and damages for belated remittance 0.67 FY 2001-02 to FY 2004-05 EPF Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957 Stamp Duty & Registration Fee on Land 1.21 FY 2020-21 Deputy Accountant General, Audit Management Group, Bangalore

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute (Rs. in Crores) Period(s) to which the amount relate Forum where such dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Disputes related to exemptions, classifications and other matters 5.86 FY 1990-91, FY 2003-09 to 2010-11, FY 2014-15, FY 2015-16, FY 2016-19, FY 2019-20 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Disputes on account of determination of assessable value, availment and utilisation of CENVAT credit & other matters 16.43 FY 2007-08 to 2009-10, FY 2012-13 to FY 2017-18 CESTAT 5.10 FY 2014-15 to FY 2017- 15 Commissioner of Central Excise 6.74 FY 2001-02 to FY 2002- 03, FY 2004- 05 High Court, Bombay CGST Act, 2017 Dispute on account of transition of CENVAT credit of cess and ISD Invoices 0.38 FY 2017-18 Appellate Commissioner 0.50 FY 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Disputed Business Expenses 0.20 FY 16-17 Assistant Commissioner Property Tax Disputed property Tax 0.26 FY 1995-96 and FY 1996-97 High Court, Bombay

(viii) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

In case of Amalgamating Company, loans amounting to Rs. 5.75 crores are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has taken funds from following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of Lender Amount Involved (Disbursed) Name of the subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation Nature of transaction for which funds were utilised Remarks, if any Term Loan Bank 100Cr Oliver Engineering Private Limited (OEPL) Wholly owned subsidiary Provide Loan to OEPL for meeting the Capital Expenditure requirements NA

(h) We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in Note No. 49 of the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued to the Company during the year & covering the period up to March, 31 2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) & (b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016), there are 2 companies forming part of the promoter/promoter group of the Company which are CICs. (These are unregistered CICs as per Para 9.1 of Notification No. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13th August 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India).

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057

Parag Pansare

Partner

Membership No.: 117309

UDIN: 24117309BKCBNT7872

Pune, August 09, 2024