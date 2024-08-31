Subject : Retirement of an Independent Director Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; this is to inform that Mr. Yashwant Sripad Bhave (DIN : 00057170) has retired as an Independent Director on 15 July 2024 pursuant to the resolution passed by the Members of the Company at their annual general meeting held on 1 August 2022. The Company has placed on record its sincere appreciation for his valuable contribution.