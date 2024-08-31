iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd AGM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
AGM 24/09/2024 Kindly find the intimation regarding the Annual General Meeting, Final Dividend, Record Date, E-voting and Attedance at the AGM through VC / OAVM facility. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of 33rd annual general meeting of the members of the company held on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinisers report on voting results in respect of the annual general meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
AGM1 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
Subject : Retirement of an Independent Director Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; this is to inform that Mr. Yashwant Sripad Bhave (DIN : 00057170) has retired as an Independent Director on 15 July 2024 pursuant to the resolution passed by the Members of the Company at their annual general meeting held on 1 August 2022. The Company has placed on record its sincere appreciation for his valuable contribution.

