|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Aug 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|2.5
|50
|Final
|Outcome of the Board meeting Recommendation of the Final Dividend The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9 August 2024 has recommended the Final Dividend of ? 2.50 per equity share of ? 5 each (i.e. 50 percent) for the financial year 2023-2024 for approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing annual general meeting.
|Dividend
|7 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|3
|60
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend, fixation of Record and date of payment
