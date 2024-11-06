Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and the recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. Outcome of the Board meeting Recommendation of the Final Dividend The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9 August 2024 has recommended the Final Dividend of ? 2.50 per equity share of ? 5 each (i.e. 50 percent) for the financial year 2023-2024 for approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing annual general meeting. Financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and limited review reports thereto (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Update in respect of the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Update in respect of ISMT Limited

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 3 May 2024

KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2024 and fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by it. Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of equity shares pursuant to KFIL Employee Stock Option Schemes Fund raising by issue of debt securities Audited Financial Resutls (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2024 and the audit reports thereto (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

KIRLOSKAR FERROUS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and subject to declaration of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors of the Company; the Record Date has been fixed as Saturday 16 March 2024 for ascertaining the list of members entitled to the dividend. Subject to declaration of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors of the Company, the Record Date has been fixed as Saturday, 16 March 2024 for ascertaining the list of members entitled to dividend. Closure of Trading Window Declaration of Interim Dividend, fixation of Record and date of payment Allotment of equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date for Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024