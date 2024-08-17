Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹3.15
Prev. Close₹3.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.12
Day's High₹3.45
Day's Low₹3.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4,020
142.26
142.26
142.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-365.84
-4,338.36
-4,042.2
-3,816.72
Net Worth
3,654.16
-4,196.1
-3,899.94
-3,674.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
647.13
490.96
2,548.09
4,348.1
yoy growth (%)
31.8
-80.73
-41.39
-36.82
Raw materials
-293.86
-152.94
-2,138.58
-3,496.83
As % of sales
45.4
31.15
83.92
80.42
Employee costs
-71.15
-76.17
-91.79
-94.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-185.26
-635.48
-881.15
-628.7
Depreciation
-233.5
-247.61
-258.12
-285.31
Tax paid
0
0
0
183.36
Working capital
-382.13
479.35
897.72
1,274.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.8
-80.73
-41.39
-36.82
Op profit growth
-90.72
-35.14
-122.36
-494.18
EBIT growth
-9.97
4.54
1,087.11
-91.37
Net profit growth
-83.83
58.98
97.86
-57.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
839.59
654.21
521.18
756.81
3,418.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
839.59
654.21
521.18
756.81
3,418.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.65
16
32.46
15.73
69.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajinder Miglani
Executive Director & CS
R Agrawal
Director (Finance)
Gursharan Sawhney
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Munjal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravinder Arora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Surendra Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagath Chandra
Reports by Uttam Galva Steels Ltd
Summary
With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizing lines with a total capacity of 350,000 tons/year. UGSL has its own cold rolling facility with a capacity of 500,000 tons/year. Balance of CR are converted to value added grades in CRCA coils, cut to length sheets and also sold as Full Hard CR in overseas markets. The company, was, incorporated in March 1985 as Uttam Galva Steels subsequently the companies name was to changed to Uttam Steel in March 1993 and once again the companies name was changed to Uttam Galva Steel Ltd in 13th June 2002. The Company commenced operations in April 1985.Uttam Galva Steels Ltd is a manufacturer of Cold Rolled Annealed and Unannealed Sheets & Coils, Galvanised Plain and Corrugated Sheets. The company has its plant located at Raigad district of Maharashtra.Uttam Galva is an established player for the supply of CRCA to most of the manufacturers of automobiles, white goods, general engineering, Drums & Barrels segments of the Industry. It is also a large supplier of Galvanized coils and sheets to the construction industriesThe company has received a Certficate of ISO 9002 for all its plant.In Technical Collaboration with John Lysaght, Australia, the company set up a unit in the Raigad District of Maharashtra to manufacture 35,000 tpa of galvanised plain/corrugated (GP/GC) Sheets. The companies Rs.
Read More
