Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Share Price

3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022|10:59:12 AM

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

3.15

Prev. Close

3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

89.12

Day's High

3.45

Day's Low

3.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:13 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 96.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4,020

142.26

142.26

142.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-365.84

-4,338.36

-4,042.2

-3,816.72

Net Worth

3,654.16

-4,196.1

-3,899.94

-3,674.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

647.13

490.96

2,548.09

4,348.1

yoy growth (%)

31.8

-80.73

-41.39

-36.82

Raw materials

-293.86

-152.94

-2,138.58

-3,496.83

As % of sales

45.4

31.15

83.92

80.42

Employee costs

-71.15

-76.17

-91.79

-94.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-185.26

-635.48

-881.15

-628.7

Depreciation

-233.5

-247.61

-258.12

-285.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

183.36

Working capital

-382.13

479.35

897.72

1,274.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.8

-80.73

-41.39

-36.82

Op profit growth

-90.72

-35.14

-122.36

-494.18

EBIT growth

-9.97

4.54

1,087.11

-91.37

Net profit growth

-83.83

58.98

97.86

-57.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

839.59

654.21

521.18

756.81

3,418.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

839.59

654.21

521.18

756.81

3,418.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.65

16

32.46

15.73

69.45

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uttam Galva Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajinder Miglani

Executive Director & CS

R Agrawal

Director (Finance)

Gursharan Sawhney

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Munjal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravinder Arora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Surendra Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagath Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uttam Galva Steels Ltd

Summary

With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizing lines with a total capacity of 350,000 tons/year. UGSL has its own cold rolling facility with a capacity of 500,000 tons/year. Balance of CR are converted to value added grades in CRCA coils, cut to length sheets and also sold as Full Hard CR in overseas markets. The company, was, incorporated in March 1985 as Uttam Galva Steels subsequently the companies name was to changed to Uttam Steel in March 1993 and once again the companies name was changed to Uttam Galva Steel Ltd in 13th June 2002. The Company commenced operations in April 1985.Uttam Galva Steels Ltd is a manufacturer of Cold Rolled Annealed and Unannealed Sheets & Coils, Galvanised Plain and Corrugated Sheets. The company has its plant located at Raigad district of Maharashtra.Uttam Galva is an established player for the supply of CRCA to most of the manufacturers of automobiles, white goods, general engineering, Drums & Barrels segments of the Industry. It is also a large supplier of Galvanized coils and sheets to the construction industriesThe company has received a Certficate of ISO 9002 for all its plant.In Technical Collaboration with John Lysaght, Australia, the company set up a unit in the Raigad District of Maharashtra to manufacture 35,000 tpa of galvanised plain/corrugated (GP/GC) Sheets. The companies Rs.
Read More

