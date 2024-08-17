Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
628.02
461.96
402.51
479.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
628.02
461.96
402.51
479.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.93
11.49
3.53
4.94
Total Income
641.95
473.45
406.04
484.63
Total Expenditure
691.24
505.27
930.13
840.75
PBIDT
-49.29
-31.82
-524.09
-356.12
Interest
0.05
-34.87
171.66
943.13
PBDT
-49.34
3.05
-695.75
-1,299.25
Depreciation
174.31
175.96
186.2
190.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.32
-5.79
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-228.97
-167.12
-881.95
-1,489.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-228.45
-166.81
-881.67
-1,489.54
Extra-ordinary Items
-15.52
-40.7
-509.71
-335.46
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-212.93
-126.11
-371.96
-1,154.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-16.06
-11.73
-62
-104.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
142.26
142.26
142.26
142.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.84
-6.88
-130.2
-74.23
PBDTM(%)
-7.85
0.66
-172.85
-270.85
PATM(%)
-36.45
-36.17
-219.11
-310.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.