Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022|10:59:12 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

628.02

461.96

402.51

479.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

628.02

461.96

402.51

479.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.93

11.49

3.53

4.94

Total Income

641.95

473.45

406.04

484.63

Total Expenditure

691.24

505.27

930.13

840.75

PBIDT

-49.29

-31.82

-524.09

-356.12

Interest

0.05

-34.87

171.66

943.13

PBDT

-49.34

3.05

-695.75

-1,299.25

Depreciation

174.31

175.96

186.2

190.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.32

-5.79

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-228.97

-167.12

-881.95

-1,489.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-228.45

-166.81

-881.67

-1,489.54

Extra-ordinary Items

-15.52

-40.7

-509.71

-335.46

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-212.93

-126.11

-371.96

-1,154.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-16.06

-11.73

-62

-104.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.26

142.26

142.26

142.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.84

-6.88

-130.2

-74.23

PBDTM(%)

-7.85

0.66

-172.85

-270.85

PATM(%)

-36.45

-36.17

-219.11

-310.57

