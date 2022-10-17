Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.52
-31.13
-77.86
-35.13
Op profit growth
-63.12
-30.04
74.95
-116.86
EBIT growth
-10.34
-13.77
33.72
-10,276.23
Net profit growth
-83.34
-34.08
143.51
101.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.61
-8.89
-8.75
-1.1
EBIT margin
-35.86
-50.2
-40.09
-6.63
Net profit margin
-35.99
-271.35
-283.5
-25.77
RoCE
-5.44
-5.18
-5.05
-3.34
RoNW
1.58
12.19
47.28
-59.32
RoA
-1.36
-7
-8.93
-3.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-16.53
-99.29
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-32.96
-116.82
-168.59
-80.1
Book value per share
-267.86
-253.15
-154.48
-4.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.47
-0.04
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.03
-0.06
-0.14
P/B
-0.02
-0.01
-0.06
-2.4
EV/EBIDTA
-6,956.16
-550.75
-149.57
194.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.9
-0.83
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.21
102.38
84.58
93.97
Inventory days
228.59
282.18
196.41
79.44
Creditor days
-25.98
-35.13
-23.33
-122.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.72
0.66
0.32
0.34
Net debt / equity
-1.97
-2.11
-3.37
-84.01
Net debt / op. profit
-440.89
-163.9
-111.81
-157.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.72
-34.66
-63.14
-87.09
Employee costs
-12.23
-16.28
-11.84
-2.98
Other costs
-44.65
-57.93
-33.77
-11.02
