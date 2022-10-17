iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Key Ratios

3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022|10:59:12 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.52

-31.13

-77.86

-35.13

Op profit growth

-63.12

-30.04

74.95

-116.86

EBIT growth

-10.34

-13.77

33.72

-10,276.23

Net profit growth

-83.34

-34.08

143.51

101.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.61

-8.89

-8.75

-1.1

EBIT margin

-35.86

-50.2

-40.09

-6.63

Net profit margin

-35.99

-271.35

-283.5

-25.77

RoCE

-5.44

-5.18

-5.05

-3.34

RoNW

1.58

12.19

47.28

-59.32

RoA

-1.36

-7

-8.93

-3.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-16.53

-99.29

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-32.96

-116.82

-168.59

-80.1

Book value per share

-267.86

-253.15

-154.48

-4.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.47

-0.04

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.23

-0.03

-0.06

-0.14

P/B

-0.02

-0.01

-0.06

-2.4

EV/EBIDTA

-6,956.16

-550.75

-149.57

194.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.9

-0.83

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.21

102.38

84.58

93.97

Inventory days

228.59

282.18

196.41

79.44

Creditor days

-25.98

-35.13

-23.33

-122.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.72

0.66

0.32

0.34

Net debt / equity

-1.97

-2.11

-3.37

-84.01

Net debt / op. profit

-440.89

-163.9

-111.81

-157.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.72

-34.66

-63.14

-87.09

Employee costs

-12.23

-16.28

-11.84

-2.98

Other costs

-44.65

-57.93

-33.77

-11.02

