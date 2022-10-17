Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4,020
142.26
142.26
142.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-365.84
-4,338.36
-4,042.2
-3,816.72
Net Worth
3,654.16
-4,196.1
-3,899.94
-3,674.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
7,215.29
7,217.28
7,627.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
524.3
412.34
412.34
412.34
Total Liabilities
4,178.46
3,431.53
3,729.68
4,365.25
Fixed Assets
3,416.58
4,303.46
4,559.96
4,793.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
264.85
23.86
39.75
74.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
524.3
853.55
853.55
853.55
Networking Capital
-760.78
-1,768.11
-1,744.98
-1,367.1
Inventories
482.53
404.65
400.11
398.72
Inventory Days
225.67
296.42
Sundry Debtors
16.59
5.55
8.27
5.75
Debtor Days
4.66
4.27
Other Current Assets
176.32
156.09
130.71
164.68
Sundry Creditors
-671.36
-1,156.72
-43.16
-29.4
Creditor Days
24.34
21.85
Other Current Liabilities
-764.86
-1,177.68
-2,240.91
-1,906.85
Cash
733.51
18.77
21.4
10.5
Total Assets
4,178.46
3,431.53
3,729.68
4,365.25
