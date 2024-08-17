iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Quarterly Results

3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022|10:59:12 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

234.11

238.42

211.58

216.32

215.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

234.11

238.42

211.58

216.32

215.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.18

12.86

40.72

4.62

6.56

Total Income

239.29

251.28

252.3

220.94

222.21

Total Expenditure

249.44

244.56

221.22

222.28

254.03

PBIDT

-10.15

6.72

31.08

-1.34

-31.82

Interest

0.03

0.05

-0.04

0.01

0.02

PBDT

-10.18

6.67

31.12

-1.35

-31.84

Depreciation

57.95

57.32

56.95

58.29

58.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-68.13

-50.65

-25.83

-59.64

-90.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-67.97

-50.41

-27.55

-59.39

-90

Extra-ordinary Items

0

9.1

0

0

-15.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-67.97

-59.51

-27.55

-59.39

-74.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.78

-3.54

-1.94

-4.17

-6.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.26

142.26

142.26

142.26

142.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.33

2.81

14.68

-0.61

-14.75

PBDTM(%)

-4.34

2.79

14.7

-0.62

-14.76

PATM(%)

-29.1

-21.24

-12.2

-27.57

-41.81

