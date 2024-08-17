Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
234.11
238.42
211.58
216.32
215.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
234.11
238.42
211.58
216.32
215.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.18
12.86
40.72
4.62
6.56
Total Income
239.29
251.28
252.3
220.94
222.21
Total Expenditure
249.44
244.56
221.22
222.28
254.03
PBIDT
-10.15
6.72
31.08
-1.34
-31.82
Interest
0.03
0.05
-0.04
0.01
0.02
PBDT
-10.18
6.67
31.12
-1.35
-31.84
Depreciation
57.95
57.32
56.95
58.29
58.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-68.13
-50.65
-25.83
-59.64
-90.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-67.97
-50.41
-27.55
-59.39
-90
Extra-ordinary Items
0
9.1
0
0
-15.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-67.97
-59.51
-27.55
-59.39
-74.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.78
-3.54
-1.94
-4.17
-6.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
142.26
142.26
142.26
142.26
142.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.33
2.81
14.68
-0.61
-14.75
PBDTM(%)
-4.34
2.79
14.7
-0.62
-14.76
PATM(%)
-29.1
-21.24
-12.2
-27.57
-41.81
