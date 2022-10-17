iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-185.26

-635.48

-881.15

-628.7

Depreciation

-233.5

-247.61

-258.12

-285.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

183.36

Working capital

-382.13

479.35

897.72

1,274.88

Other operating items

Operating

-800.89

-403.74

-241.54

544.23

Capital expenditure

0.01

-0.06

-8.31

35.53

Free cash flow

-800.87

-403.8

-249.86

579.76

Equity raised

-7,632.4

-2,709.04

1,177.98

2,051.19

Investing

-35.08

0

0

-3.05

Financing

439.57

1,956.32

307.92

2,731.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8,028.78

-1,156.53

1,236.04

5,358.99

