Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-185.26
-635.48
-881.15
-628.7
Depreciation
-233.5
-247.61
-258.12
-285.31
Tax paid
0
0
0
183.36
Working capital
-382.13
479.35
897.72
1,274.88
Other operating items
Operating
-800.89
-403.74
-241.54
544.23
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.06
-8.31
35.53
Free cash flow
-800.87
-403.8
-249.86
579.76
Equity raised
-7,632.4
-2,709.04
1,177.98
2,051.19
Investing
-35.08
0
0
-3.05
Financing
439.57
1,956.32
307.92
2,731.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8,028.78
-1,156.53
1,236.04
5,358.99
