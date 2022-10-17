Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
647.13
490.96
2,548.09
4,348.1
yoy growth (%)
31.8
-80.73
-41.39
-36.82
Raw materials
-293.86
-152.94
-2,138.58
-3,496.83
As % of sales
45.4
31.15
83.92
80.42
Employee costs
-71.15
-76.17
-91.79
-94.14
As % of sales
10.99
15.51
3.6
2.16
Other costs
-284.83
-291.06
-362.76
-555.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.01
59.28
14.23
12.78
Operating profit
-2.7
-29.21
-45.03
201.35
OPM
-0.41
-5.94
-1.76
4.63
Depreciation
-233.5
-247.61
-258.12
-285.31
Interest expense
34.95
-390.87
-647.17
-608.99
Other income
16
32.21
69.18
64.25
Profit before tax
-185.26
-635.48
-881.15
-628.7
Taxes
0
0
0
183.36
Tax rate
0
0
0
-29.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-185.26
-635.48
-881.15
-445.34
Exceptional items
-41.26
-765.44
0
0
Net profit
-226.52
-1,400.92
-881.15
-445.34
yoy growth (%)
-83.83
58.98
97.86
-57.47
NPM
-35
-285.34
-34.58
-10.24
