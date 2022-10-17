iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Galva Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

647.13

490.96

2,548.09

4,348.1

yoy growth (%)

31.8

-80.73

-41.39

-36.82

Raw materials

-293.86

-152.94

-2,138.58

-3,496.83

As % of sales

45.4

31.15

83.92

80.42

Employee costs

-71.15

-76.17

-91.79

-94.14

As % of sales

10.99

15.51

3.6

2.16

Other costs

-284.83

-291.06

-362.76

-555.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.01

59.28

14.23

12.78

Operating profit

-2.7

-29.21

-45.03

201.35

OPM

-0.41

-5.94

-1.76

4.63

Depreciation

-233.5

-247.61

-258.12

-285.31

Interest expense

34.95

-390.87

-647.17

-608.99

Other income

16

32.21

69.18

64.25

Profit before tax

-185.26

-635.48

-881.15

-628.7

Taxes

0

0

0

183.36

Tax rate

0

0

0

-29.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-185.26

-635.48

-881.15

-445.34

Exceptional items

-41.26

-765.44

0

0

Net profit

-226.52

-1,400.92

-881.15

-445.34

yoy growth (%)

-83.83

58.98

97.86

-57.47

NPM

-35

-285.34

-34.58

-10.24

