Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Summary

With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizing lines with a total capacity of 350,000 tons/year. UGSL has its own cold rolling facility with a capacity of 500,000 tons/year. Balance of CR are converted to value added grades in CRCA coils, cut to length sheets and also sold as Full Hard CR in overseas markets. The company, was, incorporated in March 1985 as Uttam Galva Steels subsequently the companies name was to changed to Uttam Steel in March 1993 and once again the companies name was changed to Uttam Galva Steel Ltd in 13th June 2002. The Company commenced operations in April 1985.Uttam Galva Steels Ltd is a manufacturer of Cold Rolled Annealed and Unannealed Sheets & Coils, Galvanised Plain and Corrugated Sheets. The company has its plant located at Raigad district of Maharashtra.Uttam Galva is an established player for the supply of CRCA to most of the manufacturers of automobiles, white goods, general engineering, Drums & Barrels segments of the Industry. It is also a large supplier of Galvanized coils and sheets to the construction industriesThe company has received a Certficate of ISO 9002 for all its plant.In Technical Collaboration with John Lysaght, Australia, the company set up a unit in the Raigad District of Maharashtra to manufacture 35,000 tpa of galvanised plain/corrugated (GP/GC) Sheets. The companies Rs.18.8 crore plant started production in January 1988. Uttam Galva also set up a captive plant to manufacture 50,000 tpa of thin guage cold-rolled strips.The company tapped the capital market in October 93 with a public issue to part finance the Rs.10 crore expansion plan by issue of 8700700/- 15% Secured Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs.435035000 and rights issue of 5630145 - 15% Secured Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs.281507250 to the existing Equity Shareholders of the company.The company diluted its shareholding in uttam galva Exports Ltd in December 2004 and by virtue of which the Uttam galva exports is no longer a subsidiary of the company.