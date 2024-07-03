iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahlada Engineers Ltd Share Price

91.49
(-2.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open95.85
  • Day's High95.85
  • 52 Wk High167.35
  • Prev. Close94.27
  • Day's Low90.85
  • 52 Wk Low 82.58
  • Turnover (lac)14.43
  • P/E10.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.27
  • EPS8.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.21
  • Div. Yield1.7
No Records Found

Ahlada Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

95.85

Prev. Close

94.27

Turnover(Lac.)

14.43

Day's High

95.85

Day's Low

90.85

52 Week's High

167.35

52 Week's Low

82.58

Book Value

108.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

118.21

P/E

10.5

EPS

8.98

Divi. Yield

1.7

Ahlada Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.6

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ahlada Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ahlada Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.30%

Non-Promoter- 50.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ahlada Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.92

12.92

12.92

12.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

124.58

112.74

109.46

106.09

Net Worth

137.5

125.66

122.38

119.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

159.04

110.46

207.43

126.18

yoy growth (%)

43.98

-46.74

64.38

20.49

Raw materials

-91.1

-53.37

-132.2

-79.35

As % of sales

57.28

48.32

63.73

62.88

Employee costs

-10.71

-10.79

-13.24

-10.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.37

8.97

18.12

12.25

Depreciation

-11.44

-9.84

-7.02

-3.65

Tax paid

-4.19

-2.52

-6.75

-4.18

Working capital

32.67

-40.75

40.37

2.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.98

-46.74

64.38

20.49

Op profit growth

24.09

-29.42

63.33

168.27

EBIT growth

29.13

-47.55

57.68

83.43

Net profit growth

57.77

-43.19

40.79

155.04

No Record Found

Ahlada Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ahlada Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Koduru Iswara Varaprasad Reddy

Managing Director

Chedepudi Suresh Mohan Reddy

Independent Director

Ravindra Vikram Mamidipudi

Independent Director

Kameswara Sarma Bulusu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pusuluru Kodanda Rami Reddy

Whole-time Director

J Abhinav Kumar Reddy

Independent Director

K Srinivas

Whole-time Director

Ahlada Chedepudi

Independent Director

Sridhar Pentela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ahlada Engineers Ltd

Summary

Ahlada Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ahlada Engineers Private Limited on August 10, 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Ahlada Engineers Limited on February 6, 2018.The Company is in the business of manufacturing steel doors and windows (steel-frame), school furniture, drinking water systems and allied products and it cater to customers across various segments and industries. The Company currently has facilities spread across 3 manufacturing units in addition to one assembling unit and stock yard, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Additionally, the Company is also in the business of manufacturing leanroom equipment in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries.Established in 2005, the company started commercial operations in February 2006 with manufacturing of cleanroom equipment and furniture. Further in the year 2008, it started manufacturing steel doors which catered to the then existing customers of cleanroom equipment and furniture. Gradually the company started expanding the customer base for products manufactured to healthcare, entertainment and real estate vertical as well.In order to expand the business and customer base, the company has entered into a Master Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (MMSA) with Tata Steel Limited (TSL) on August 22, 2017, whereby TSL has assured offtake of doors manufactured and shall work with the company to improve process and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ahlada Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Ahlada Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ahlada Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is ₹118.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ahlada Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is 10.5 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ahlada Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahlada Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is ₹82.58 and ₹167.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ahlada Engineers Ltd?

Ahlada Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.52%, 3 Years at -12.48%, 1 Year at -38.10%, 6 Month at -23.16%, 3 Month at -9.37% and 1 Month at -2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ahlada Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.70 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
