SectorSteel
Open₹95.85
Prev. Close₹94.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.43
Day's High₹95.85
Day's Low₹90.85
52 Week's High₹167.35
52 Week's Low₹82.58
Book Value₹108.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.21
P/E10.5
EPS8.98
Divi. Yield1.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.92
12.92
12.92
12.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.58
112.74
109.46
106.09
Net Worth
137.5
125.66
122.38
119.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
159.04
110.46
207.43
126.18
yoy growth (%)
43.98
-46.74
64.38
20.49
Raw materials
-91.1
-53.37
-132.2
-79.35
As % of sales
57.28
48.32
63.73
62.88
Employee costs
-10.71
-10.79
-13.24
-10.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.37
8.97
18.12
12.25
Depreciation
-11.44
-9.84
-7.02
-3.65
Tax paid
-4.19
-2.52
-6.75
-4.18
Working capital
32.67
-40.75
40.37
2.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.98
-46.74
64.38
20.49
Op profit growth
24.09
-29.42
63.33
168.27
EBIT growth
29.13
-47.55
57.68
83.43
Net profit growth
57.77
-43.19
40.79
155.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Koduru Iswara Varaprasad Reddy
Managing Director
Chedepudi Suresh Mohan Reddy
Independent Director
Ravindra Vikram Mamidipudi
Independent Director
Kameswara Sarma Bulusu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pusuluru Kodanda Rami Reddy
Whole-time Director
J Abhinav Kumar Reddy
Independent Director
K Srinivas
Whole-time Director
Ahlada Chedepudi
Independent Director
Sridhar Pentela
Reports by Ahlada Engineers Ltd
Summary
Ahlada Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ahlada Engineers Private Limited on August 10, 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Ahlada Engineers Limited on February 6, 2018.The Company is in the business of manufacturing steel doors and windows (steel-frame), school furniture, drinking water systems and allied products and it cater to customers across various segments and industries. The Company currently has facilities spread across 3 manufacturing units in addition to one assembling unit and stock yard, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Additionally, the Company is also in the business of manufacturing leanroom equipment in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries.Established in 2005, the company started commercial operations in February 2006 with manufacturing of cleanroom equipment and furniture. Further in the year 2008, it started manufacturing steel doors which catered to the then existing customers of cleanroom equipment and furniture. Gradually the company started expanding the customer base for products manufactured to healthcare, entertainment and real estate vertical as well.In order to expand the business and customer base, the company has entered into a Master Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (MMSA) with Tata Steel Limited (TSL) on August 22, 2017, whereby TSL has assured offtake of doors manufactured and shall work with the company to improve process and
The Ahlada Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is ₹118.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is 10.5 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahlada Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahlada Engineers Ltd is ₹82.58 and ₹167.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ahlada Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.52%, 3 Years at -12.48%, 1 Year at -38.10%, 6 Month at -23.16%, 3 Month at -9.37% and 1 Month at -2.90%.
