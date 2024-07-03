Summary

Ahlada Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ahlada Engineers Private Limited on August 10, 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Ahlada Engineers Limited on February 6, 2018.The Company is in the business of manufacturing steel doors and windows (steel-frame), school furniture, drinking water systems and allied products and it cater to customers across various segments and industries. The Company currently has facilities spread across 3 manufacturing units in addition to one assembling unit and stock yard, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Additionally, the Company is also in the business of manufacturing leanroom equipment in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries.Established in 2005, the company started commercial operations in February 2006 with manufacturing of cleanroom equipment and furniture. Further in the year 2008, it started manufacturing steel doors which catered to the then existing customers of cleanroom equipment and furniture. Gradually the company started expanding the customer base for products manufactured to healthcare, entertainment and real estate vertical as well.In order to expand the business and customer base, the company has entered into a Master Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (MMSA) with Tata Steel Limited (TSL) on August 22, 2017, whereby TSL has assured offtake of doors manufactured and shall work with the company to improve process and

