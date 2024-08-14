Ahlada Engineers Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the directors wish to report as follows:

Overview

The objective of this report is to convey the managements perspective on the external environment and engineering industry, as well as strategy, operating and financial performance, material developments in human resources and industrial relations, risks and opportunities, and internal control systems and their adequacy in the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24. This should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, the schedules and notes thereto and other information included elsewhere in the Report. The Companys financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards complying with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI) from time to time.

External Environment Global Economy

Global economic activity continues to soften due to the combined effects of tight monetary policies, restrictive financial conditions, and weak global trade growth. After a sharp slowdown in 2022 and another decline in

2023, global output growth is projected to edge down in 2024, marking the third consecutive year of deceleration. The recent conflict in the Middle East has heightened geopolitical risks and raised uncertainty in commodity markets, with potential adverse implications for global growth. This comes while the world economy is still coping with the lingering effects of the overlapping shocks of the past four years - the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Russian Federations invasion of Ukraine, and the rise in inflation and subsequent sharp tightening of global monetary conditions.

Global growth is forecasted to slow to 2.4 percent in 2024. This deceleration reflects softening labour markets, reduced savings buffers, waning pent-up demand for services, the lagged effects of monetary tightening, and fiscal consolidation. Advanced-economy growth is expected to bottom out at 1.2 percent in 2024 as growth in the United States slows, while euro area growth, which was feeble last year, picks up slightly as lower inflation boosts real wages.

Growth in Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs)is forecasted to average 3.9 percent a year over 2024-25. Chinas growth is expected to be slow this year, as tepid consumer sentiment and a continued downturn in the property sector weigh on demand and activity. Excluding China, EMDE growth is set to firm from 3.2 percent in 2023 to 3.5 percent in 2024.

This pickup reflects a rebound in trade and improving domestic demand in several large economies, as inflation continues to recede.

Weaker-than-projected growth in China could cause a sharper deceleration in global economic activity than expected. The slowdown in global potential growth could be exacerbated by further increases in trade restrictions and escalating fragmentation of trade and investment networks.

INDIAN ECONOMY

Indias growth is expected to remain strong, supported by macroeconomic and financial stability. The estimated growth for FY24 stands at 7.3 percent, with headline inflation moderated to 4.9 percent in March

2024. The fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is set at 5.1% of GDP, significantly below the revised 5.8% of GDP budgeted for 2023-24. However, the geopolitical disruption in the Middle East could add pressure on inflation. Resilient service exports and lower oil import costs have resulted in lowering Indias current account deficit to 1 percent of GDP in the first half of FY24. This growth outlook is anchored primarily by the digital revolution, a facilitating regulatory environment supportive of entrepreneurship, measures targeted at the economic

upliftment of the most vulnerable sections of society, developing niche and complex manufacturing sectors while building the supporting physical infrastructure, and efforts directed at diversifying its export basket and moving toward higher value-added products. Reforms undertaken over the last ten years by the Union government have formed the foundation of a resilient, partnership-based governance ecosystem and have restored the ability of the economy to grow healthily.

There are good reasons to believe that Indias economic and financial cycles have become longer and stronger. The Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) increased at a double-digit pace of 10.2 percent in 2023-24, driven by a revival in private capex and the continued thrust on capital expenditure by the government. The asset quality of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) improved during 2023-24 (up to December 2023), with the overall gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.0 percent in December 2023 from 4.5 percent a year ago. Asset quality improved across all major sectors.

Indian corporates have been deleveraging, as evidenced by the lowering of the gearing ratio (ratio of a companys debt to its net worth). Global evidence suggests that investment growth tends to slow down during deleveraging episodes and bounce back after the trough of a typical deleveraging episode. This bodes well for the broad-based investment cycle revival by Indian companies.

Consequently, India is poised for sustained brisk growth in the coming years. At the level of sub-national governments, reforms that would unleash the productive potential of Indias MSMEs with streamlined regulatory and compliance obligations and sensitive enforcement, ensure land availability at reasonable prices, and measures that would meet the energy needs of the growing economy will guarantee a further acceleration of economic growth. The Indian economy is expected to expand to $6.7 trillion by FY31 from $3.6 trillion in FY24 (Source: Crisil).

In conclusion, India has been showing both resilience and progress despite all risks and uncertainties in the global economic landscape. Through timely and effective policy actions aimed at achieving macro stability and repairing the balance sheets of financial and non-financial sectors, as well as by investing significantly in building world-class physical and digital public infrastructure, India has been able to withstand challenges, both domestic and global, and ensure that the economy continues to progress steadily. With the policy reforms that the government has already rolled out and which are on the anvil, there is significant optimism and confidence in the Indian economy and its prospects today. India embarks on her ‘Amrit Kaal with confidence and the attitude that challenges to growth and inclusive development are stepping stones and not obstacles.

Indian Steel Doors and Windows Industry:

India remains a bright spot in the global steel Doors industry and the steel Doors demand in the country with the rise in population and urbanization, the construction sector in India is rising at a significant pace, which eventually drives the growth of the India doors market. Indias population is expected to grow to a significant number of 1.52 billion by 2036. Moreover, the country is expected to witness a 70% of increase in urban areas. About 39% of the population is estimated to live in urban areas by 2036, a significant increase from 31% in 2011. Moreover, the real estate industry has witnessed rapid growth in the last few decades and is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the future. The real estate sector, which includes housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial, is the second largest employment generator in India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the demand for residential properties has surged in the last few years, it estimates that India is among the top 10 price-appreciating housing markets internationally.

The expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Residential Doors Market during the forecasted period is projected to be around 5% to 6%. This growth is primarily driven by innovative products and technologies, such as smart doors and energy-efficient solutions. The increasing focus on home security and sustain ability is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Trends such as the rise of smart homes and the increasing popularity of modern design aesthetics are also expected to drive growth in the Residential Doors Market. By aligning with these trends and adopting innovative strategies, companies in the market can unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth in the coming years.

Our Company Structure and Developments

Our Company is in the business of manufacturing steel doors, steel windows (steel-frame), Green Chalk Boards, Dual Desks and Purified Drinking Water System and we cater to customers across various segments and industries. We currently have our facilities spread across 2 manufacturing units in addition to one assembling unit and stock yard, with an area admeasuring 27,153 square yards on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Established in 2005, we started commercial operations in February 2006 with manufacturing of clean room equipment and furniture. Further in the year 2008, we started manufacturing steel doors which catered to the then existing customers of clean room equipment and furniture. Gradually we started expanding the customer base for our products manufactured to healthcare, entertainment and real estate vertical as well.

We have been gradually expanding our manufacturing facilities and have over the past decade, expanded the facilities to its current form and capacity. Presently, we have an installed capacity to manufacture 30,000 doors per month. The facilities to manufacture clean room equipment and furniture and windows is interoperable, and hence, capacities for the same cannot be conclusively determined.

With nearly two decade of experience in making steel doors and windows, we have developed in-house expertise in the process of manufacturing our product range, i.e. steel doors, windows and clean room equipment, and our in-house research team contributes in fine-tuning our products, its look and finish to suit the requirements of our customers, which in turn has carved a niche for our Companys products. Our inhouse research and design team also constantly update the product designs as per client requirements and also make changes to improve efficiency.

Our Company manufactures and supplies steel doors and windows to other infra developers industrial customers (other than Tata Steel Limited and the products manufactured and supplied to TSL) as well. OPPORTUNITIES IN INDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & CONSTRUCTION:

Government Policy Support: The governments policy initiatives, including tax incentives, ease of doing business reforms, and sector-specific schemes, create a conducive environment for growth in the construction sector. The support for infrastructure financing, land acquisition reforms, and streamlined regulatory processes further enhance the sectors attractiveness for domestic and international investors. Key Recent Policy Interventions by the Government:

Urbanization and Smart Cities:

Indias urbanisation levels are estimated to improve to 50 per cent in 2047 from 34 per cent as of 2018. These transformed demographics will require development of a host of infrastructure facilities, thus increasing the demand for increase in coverage and quality of service delivery across the entire infrastructure spectrum. This includes residential and commercial real estate, public transport, water supply, sanitation, and waste management systems. The focus on building smart cities equipped with advanced digital infrastructure and sustainable solutions offers new avenues for growth and innovation in urban construction projects.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana:

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission launched on 25th June 2015 which intends to provide housing for all in urban areas by year 2024. The Mission provides Central Assistance to the implementing agencies through States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for providing houses to all eligible families/ beneficiaries against the validated demand for houses for about 1.12 cr.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

In May 2020, The Honourable Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi launched the Self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan) mission to promote Indian goods in the global supply chain markets and help

the country achieve self-reliance. The mission was announced amid the pandemic when the government allocated funds worth Rs. 20 lakh crore (US$ 268.74 billion), which amounts to 10% of Indias GDP, as a stimulus package to help recover the economy by promoting incentives for domestic production. It encompasses themes such as ‘Local for Global: Make in India for the World and ‘Vocal for Local.

Make in India

Make in India is a major national programme of the Government of India designed to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property and build best in class manufacturing infrastructure in the country. The primary objective of this initiative is to attract investments from across the globe and strengthen Indias manufacturing sector. It is being led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This unprecedented push in infrastructure is expected to spawn associated industries, create jobs, and stimulate the economy. Specific focus areas are the expansion of public digital infrastructure, clean and renewable energy projects, and establishing resilient urban infrastructure. This ambitious undertaking seeks to enhance Indias global competitiveness and improve the quality of life across its vast populace.

Outlook:

Future Outlook and Strategic Priorities

The Company remains confident in its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate future challenges with agility, all while aligning with shareholders expectations for sustainable growth and profitability. To this end, our key focus areas include:

• Debt Reduction: Actively reducing debt to achieve significant savings in interest costs.

• Value Addition: Increasing the value added per product to enhance profitability.

• EBITDA Sustenance: Maintaining robust EBITDA levels to ensure financial stability.

We are committed to delivering high-quality products and anticipate securing increased orders in the coming years. By adopting global trends in the steel doors and windows industry?such as eco-friendly practices, efficient and safe manufacturing, and innovative designs?we are well-positioned to strengthen our market presence.

Current Projects and Contracts

At present, the Company is executing substantial orders from the Andhra Pradesh Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), under the Government of Andhra Pradeshs flagship program, “MANABADI: NADU-NEDU” Phase II for the supply and installation of steel doors, steel windows, and green chalkboards. Additionally, these contracts complement our ongoing business with Tata Steel Limited and other esteemed clients.

We are optimistic about securing further high-value contracts for the supply of dual desks and purified drinking water systems. Tata Steel Limited continues to purchase our products under a “Buy & Sell” model on mutually agreed terms.

Distribution Channels

We have established a network of distributors and dealers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu for the supply of steel doors and windows. Our brand is being promoted through various channels, including print, electronic, and social media. We are also in the process of appointing distributors and dealers in the northern states to expand our reach.

Furthermore, we plan to collaborate with other state governments and reputable private institutions across India to supply similar products, thereby broadening our network and increasing revenue and profitability.

Strategic Focus and Operational Excellence

Throughout the year, the company has focused on operational and marketing excellence to mitigate adverse business conditions. Our aspiration is to become the most valuable and respected company in the country. To achieve this, we are taking steps to ensure that we are structurally, financially, and culturally prepared for the future. Our priorities for the medium term include:

• Innovation and Technology Upgrades: Continuous innovation in our manufacturing processes, technological upgrades, and cost improvements are central to our operations. Our technical teams strive to minimize waste and maximize resource utilization?whether raw materials, energy, or facilities?to drive process improvements and cost reductions.

• Quality and Competitiveness: We leverage the latest technology and machinery to produce high- quality, competitive products, and we regularly update our equipment to meet market standards.

Internal Control Systems and Governance

The Company has established robust internal control systems and procedures that are commensurate with the size and nature of our business. As our requirements evolve, we continue to strengthen our internal audit department. The Company has also implemented comprehensive corporate governance practices, with our Audit Committee regularly reviewing and monitoring these systems.

These procedures are designed to ensure that:

• All assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently, and adequately protected;

• Significant financial, managerial, and operational information is accurate, reliable, and provided in a timely manner; and

• All internal policies and statutory guidelines are strictly followed.

The Audit Committee continuously monitors the effectiveness of internal controls and reviews reports submitted by the internal audit department. The management promptly addresses the observations made by the Audit Committee, ensuring the Companys governance standards are consistently upheld. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

Your Company gives priority to comply all of the statutory requirements in time and the management regularly discusses the same with all of the departmental heads. The Company Secretary, as compliance officer, timely ensures compliance of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Regulations and provisions of Listing Agreements. Compliance Certificates are obtained from various units of the Company and the Board is informed of the same at every Board Meeting.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Operational Review

Gross revenues increased to 259, 87.93 lakhs from158,48.14 lakhs in the previous year registering an increase of 63.98%. Profits before Depreciation and Interest had raised by 44.26% to 3678.02 lakhs as from 2549.53 lakhs in the previous year. After providing for depreciation and taxation, the net profit of the Company for the year under review was at 1364.87 lakhs as against 509.41 lakhs in the previous year recording a rise of 167.93%.

Financial Performance:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 25951.69 15827.57 Other Income 36.24 20.57 Total Income 25987.93 15848.14 Profit Before Interest and Depreciation 3678.02 2,549.53 Finance Charges 472.37 373.74 Depreciation 1199.87 1302.21 Net Profit after Interest and Depreciation But before tax 2005.78 873.58 Net Profit Before Tax 2005.78 873.58 Provision for Tax 640.91 364.17 Net Profit After Tax 1364.87 509.41

Details of significant changes in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations:

List of Ratios 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Variance Reason (a) Current Ratio, 1.75 1.72 1.76% Increase was primarily on account of realisation of dues from customers and repayment of short-term borrowings and trade payables. (b) Debt-Equity Ratio, 0.31 0.26 21.27% increase was primarily on account of increasing of short-term loans and long term loans. (c) Debt Service Coverage Ratio, 10.18 5.27 93.35% Increase was primarily on account of increasing of short term and term loans. (d) Return on Equity Ratio, 0.10 0.04 144.86% increasing was primarily on account of increased in profits. (e) Inventory turnover ratio, 10.76 4.51 138.84% Increase was primarily on account of increasing inventory. (f) T rade Receivables turnover ratio, 3.09 3.54 -12.77% Decrease was primarily on account of realisation of sundry debtors. (g) T rade payables turnover ratio, 8.67 5.59 55.13% Increase was primarily on account of increase of sundry creditors. (h) Net capital turnover ratio, 4.21 3.50 20.43% increase was primarily on account of decrease working capital. (I) Net profit ratio, 5.25% 3.21% 63.39% increase was primarily on account of increase in revenue and Decrease in depreciation and other expenses. (j) Return on Capital employed, 0.13 0.07 77.41% - (k) Return on investment. NA NA - -

Human Resources:

Ahlada believes that people are the backbone to the company. The Company has meritocratic culture and provides a conducive workplace for all. Occupational health and safety of both the permanent and contractual workforce is ensured at all times. The company focuses on the learning and professional development of its employees. Multiple on-the-job, classroom and other forms of trainings, learning opportunities and structured programmes are offered to our people, in order to help build world class competencies, regularly reskill and upskill and provide an environment of continuous improvement.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys estimates and expectations may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results/performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

