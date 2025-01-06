Ahlada Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.37
8.97
18.12
12.25
Depreciation
-11.44
-9.84
-7.02
-3.65
Tax paid
-4.19
-2.52
-6.75
-4.18
Working capital
32.67
-40.75
40.37
2.77
Other operating items
Operating
31.41
-44.13
44.71
7.19
Capital expenditure
35.08
-2.95
48.97
9.44
Free cash flow
66.49
-47.08
93.68
16.63
Equity raised
193.22
187.04
116.69
48.03
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
24.69
0.34
28.78
32.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
284.4
140.3
239.15
97.02
