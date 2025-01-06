iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahlada Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

90.18
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.37

8.97

18.12

12.25

Depreciation

-11.44

-9.84

-7.02

-3.65

Tax paid

-4.19

-2.52

-6.75

-4.18

Working capital

32.67

-40.75

40.37

2.77

Other operating items

Operating

31.41

-44.13

44.71

7.19

Capital expenditure

35.08

-2.95

48.97

9.44

Free cash flow

66.49

-47.08

93.68

16.63

Equity raised

193.22

187.04

116.69

48.03

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

24.69

0.34

28.78

32.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

284.4

140.3

239.15

97.02

