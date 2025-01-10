Ahlada Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.92
12.92
12.92
12.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.58
112.74
109.46
106.09
Net Worth
137.5
125.66
122.38
119.01
Minority Interest
Debt
42.92
32.35
31.06
59.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.35
6.16
6.45
6.22
Total Liabilities
185.77
164.17
159.89
185.03
Fixed Assets
77.32
85.59
94.37
107.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.02
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.32
0.37
0.47
Networking Capital
105.39
76.5
64.48
71.18
Inventories
15.2
33.1
37.25
34.38
Inventory Days
78.89
Sundry Debtors
121.73
65.96
35.05
52.61
Debtor Days
120.73
Other Current Assets
12.14
11.48
16.67
32.24
Sundry Creditors
-24.51
-21.33
-18.5
-42.04
Creditor Days
96.47
Other Current Liabilities
-19.17
-12.71
-5.99
-6.01
Cash
2.49
1.75
0.65
5.5
Total Assets
185.79
164.18
159.88
185.02
