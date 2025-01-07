iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahlada Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

92.76
(2.86%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

159.04

110.46

207.43

126.18

yoy growth (%)

43.98

-46.74

64.38

20.49

Raw materials

-91.1

-53.37

-132.2

-79.35

As % of sales

57.28

48.32

63.73

62.88

Employee costs

-10.71

-10.79

-13.24

-10.67

As % of sales

6.73

9.77

6.38

8.46

Other costs

-27.65

-22.45

-28.21

-15.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.38

20.32

13.6

12.26

Operating profit

29.57

23.83

33.76

20.67

OPM

18.59

21.57

16.27

16.38

Depreciation

-11.44

-9.84

-7.02

-3.65

Interest expense

-3.91

-5.18

-8.88

-4.87

Other income

0.16

0.17

0.26

0.1

Profit before tax

14.37

8.97

18.12

12.25

Taxes

-4.19

-2.52

-6.75

-4.18

Tax rate

-29.14

-28.08

-37.27

-34.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.18

6.45

11.36

8.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.18

6.45

11.36

8.07

yoy growth (%)

57.77

-43.19

40.79

155.04

NPM

6.4

5.84

5.48

6.39

