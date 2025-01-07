Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
159.04
110.46
207.43
126.18
yoy growth (%)
43.98
-46.74
64.38
20.49
Raw materials
-91.1
-53.37
-132.2
-79.35
As % of sales
57.28
48.32
63.73
62.88
Employee costs
-10.71
-10.79
-13.24
-10.67
As % of sales
6.73
9.77
6.38
8.46
Other costs
-27.65
-22.45
-28.21
-15.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.38
20.32
13.6
12.26
Operating profit
29.57
23.83
33.76
20.67
OPM
18.59
21.57
16.27
16.38
Depreciation
-11.44
-9.84
-7.02
-3.65
Interest expense
-3.91
-5.18
-8.88
-4.87
Other income
0.16
0.17
0.26
0.1
Profit before tax
14.37
8.97
18.12
12.25
Taxes
-4.19
-2.52
-6.75
-4.18
Tax rate
-29.14
-28.08
-37.27
-34.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.18
6.45
11.36
8.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.18
6.45
11.36
8.07
yoy growth (%)
57.77
-43.19
40.79
155.04
NPM
6.4
5.84
5.48
6.39
