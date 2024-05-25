To the Members of Ahlada Engineers Limited Report on the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ahlada Engineers Limited (the“Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024,and the statement of Profit and Loss(including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. Read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules,2015 as amended (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on the date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in respect of “ Revenue from contracts with Customers” under Ind AS 115 (Revenue Accounting Standard) Principal Audit Procedures The application of this accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period, and disclosures including presentations of balances in the standalone financial statements. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and procedures as follows: An estimated effort is a critical estimate to determine revenue, as it requires consideration of progress of the contract. Efforts incurred till date, efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligation. Evaluated the effectiveness of control over the preparation of information that are designed to ensure the completeness and accuracy. Refer Note No.19 to the standalone financial statements. • Selected a sample of existing continuing contracts and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. • Tested the relevant information, accounting systems and change relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the Ind AS 115. • Reviewed some sample of contracts to identify possible delays in achieving milestones which require change in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligation. • Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness and other related material items.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors and management is responsible for the preparation other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors and management are responsible for the matters stated in the section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also include maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Board of Directors and Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors and management is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companies ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the Key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020(the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Oder.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 7(B) to the standalone financial statements, no funds(which are material either individually company ( aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity(intermediaries), with the understanding directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entitys identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company(ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 15(B) to the standalone financial statements, no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity(Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entitys identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered that are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v.

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The company has not declared interim dividend during the year.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024, which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Kishore &Venkat Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.001807S

Sd/- KAKU KISHORE Partner Place:Hyderabad M.No.026811 Date:25 May, 2024 UDIN:24026811BKGADD8044

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Ahlada Engineers Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of

account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on our examination the title deeds of the immovable property is held in the name of the company and the land together with buildings has been provided as security against Term Loan& Working capital from HDFC Bank Ltd, Hyderabad. Plant & Machinery, Stock and other assets hypothecated to HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii.

a) The inventory, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. On the basis of information and explanations provided to us by the management, In our opinion the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans given, investments made and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to the deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the same.

vii. In respect of statutory dues.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including

Goods and Services taxes, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty to Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no dues in respect of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.

a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with directors. And hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 or not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b), (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company with in the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, However, State that this not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.

(a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company does not have any unspent corporate social responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year and also at the end of the current financial year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable for the year.

xxi. There is no consolidation of financial statements, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable

For Kishore &Venkat Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.001807S

Sd/- KAKU KISHORE Partner Place:Hyderabad M.No.026811 Date:25 May, 2024 UDIN:24026811BKGADD8044

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Ahlada Engineers Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ahlada Engineers Limited (the “Company”) as on March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India(the ‘ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance note) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Kishore &Venkat Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.001807S