356.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:52:45 PM

  • Open368.05
  • Day's High375.6
  • 52 Wk High456
  • Prev. Close375.7
  • Day's Low356.95
  • 52 Wk Low 225
  • Turnover (lac)189.18
  • P/E43.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.4
  • EPS8.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)805.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

368.05

Prev. Close

375.7

Turnover(Lac.)

189.18

Day's High

375.6

Day's Low

356.95

52 Week's High

456

52 Week's Low

225

Book Value

57.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

805.55

P/E

43.79

EPS

8.58

Divi. Yield

0

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.60%

Non-Promoter- 11.43%

Institutions: 11.43%

Non-Institutions: 17.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.82

40.46

27.64

21.85

Net Worth

62.82

43.46

30.64

24.85

Minority Interest

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jay Bee Laminations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jay Bee Laminations Ltd

Summary

Jay Bee Laminations Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Jay Bee Laminations Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on March 22, 1988. Subsequently, status of the Company thereafter, changed to Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Jay Bee Laminations Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 03, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Established in 1988, Company, currently manufactures and supplies range of products such as electrical laminations, slit coils, and assembled cores made of Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Silicon steel and Cold-Rolled Non-GrainOriented Steel for applications in transformers, UPS, and inverters, for end-use in power industry. Cold Rolled Grain Oriented electrical steel is available in a range of grades categorized by their thickness and intrinsic core loss, directly impacting the reduction of no-load loss in transformers, consequently diminishing T&D losses. Commercially, CRGO steel is offered in thicknesses of 0.23 mm, 0.27 mm, and 0.30 mm, primarily in the form of coils of sheets, each weighing between 3-5 metric tons. Often referred to as CRGO Silicon steel due to its high silicon content, its characteristics are influenced by composition impurities, grain size, grain orientation, and surface insulation. Even minor imperfections such as stresses, burrs, edge cambers, or bends can escalate
Company FAQs

What is the Jay Bee Laminations Ltd share price today?

The Jay Bee Laminations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹356.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is ₹805.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is 43.79 and 6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Bee Laminations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is ₹225 and ₹456 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd?

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 29.00%, 3 Month at 53.72% and 1 Month at -10.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.61 %
Institutions - 11.43 %
Public - 17.96 %

