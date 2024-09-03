Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹368.05
Prev. Close₹375.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹189.18
Day's High₹375.6
Day's Low₹356.95
52 Week's High₹456
52 Week's Low₹225
Book Value₹57.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)805.55
P/E43.79
EPS8.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.82
40.46
27.64
21.85
Net Worth
62.82
43.46
30.64
24.85
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jay Bee Laminations Ltd
Summary
Jay Bee Laminations Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Jay Bee Laminations Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on March 22, 1988. Subsequently, status of the Company thereafter, changed to Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Jay Bee Laminations Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 03, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Established in 1988, Company, currently manufactures and supplies range of products such as electrical laminations, slit coils, and assembled cores made of Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Silicon steel and Cold-Rolled Non-GrainOriented Steel for applications in transformers, UPS, and inverters, for end-use in power industry. Cold Rolled Grain Oriented electrical steel is available in a range of grades categorized by their thickness and intrinsic core loss, directly impacting the reduction of no-load loss in transformers, consequently diminishing T&D losses. Commercially, CRGO steel is offered in thicknesses of 0.23 mm, 0.27 mm, and 0.30 mm, primarily in the form of coils of sheets, each weighing between 3-5 metric tons. Often referred to as CRGO Silicon steel due to its high silicon content, its characteristics are influenced by composition impurities, grain size, grain orientation, and surface insulation. Even minor imperfections such as stresses, burrs, edge cambers, or bends can escalate
Read More
The Jay Bee Laminations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹356.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is ₹805.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is 43.79 and 6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Bee Laminations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Bee Laminations Ltd is ₹225 and ₹456 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jay Bee Laminations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 29.00%, 3 Month at 53.72% and 1 Month at -10.82%.
