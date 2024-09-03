Summary

Jay Bee Laminations Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Jay Bee Laminations Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on March 22, 1988. Subsequently, status of the Company thereafter, changed to Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Jay Bee Laminations Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 03, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Established in 1988, Company, currently manufactures and supplies range of products such as electrical laminations, slit coils, and assembled cores made of Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Silicon steel and Cold-Rolled Non-GrainOriented Steel for applications in transformers, UPS, and inverters, for end-use in power industry. Cold Rolled Grain Oriented electrical steel is available in a range of grades categorized by their thickness and intrinsic core loss, directly impacting the reduction of no-load loss in transformers, consequently diminishing T&D losses. Commercially, CRGO steel is offered in thicknesses of 0.23 mm, 0.27 mm, and 0.30 mm, primarily in the form of coils of sheets, each weighing between 3-5 metric tons. Often referred to as CRGO Silicon steel due to its high silicon content, its characteristics are influenced by composition impurities, grain size, grain orientation, and surface insulation. Even minor imperfections such as stresses, burrs, edge cambers, or bends can escalate

