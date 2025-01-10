Jay Bee Laminations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.82
40.46
27.64
21.85
Net Worth
62.82
43.46
30.64
24.85
Minority Interest
Debt
24.16
31.43
26.93
27.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
86.98
74.89
57.57
52.05
Fixed Assets
8.12
5.57
8.94
9.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.7
3.7
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.72
0.43
0.43
Networking Capital
68.58
56.67
48.17
41.91
Inventories
44.28
34.47
48.67
17.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
54.2
51.98
27.44
23.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.03
4.31
11.07
4.84
Sundry Creditors
-39.81
-30.5
-35.37
-2.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.12
-3.59
-3.64
-1.52
Cash
5.72
8.23
0.03
0.07
Total Assets
86.99
74.89
57.57
52.05
