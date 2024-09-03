Jay Bee Laminations Ltd Summary

Jay Bee Laminations Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Jay Bee Laminations Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on March 22, 1988. Subsequently, status of the Company thereafter, changed to Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Jay Bee Laminations Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 03, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Established in 1988, Company, currently manufactures and supplies range of products such as electrical laminations, slit coils, and assembled cores made of Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Silicon steel and Cold-Rolled Non-GrainOriented Steel for applications in transformers, UPS, and inverters, for end-use in power industry. Cold Rolled Grain Oriented electrical steel is available in a range of grades categorized by their thickness and intrinsic core loss, directly impacting the reduction of no-load loss in transformers, consequently diminishing T&D losses. Commercially, CRGO steel is offered in thicknesses of 0.23 mm, 0.27 mm, and 0.30 mm, primarily in the form of coils of sheets, each weighing between 3-5 metric tons. Often referred to as CRGO Silicon steel due to its high silicon content, its characteristics are influenced by composition impurities, grain size, grain orientation, and surface insulation. Even minor imperfections such as stresses, burrs, edge cambers, or bends can escalate core losses and magnetizing current substantially. Compared to other steels which are used in general applications (such as mild steel), CRGO steel is highly technical and difficult to produce, and it is used exclusively for transformer cores because of its characteristic of directional magnetism. Hence, it is much costlier and produced by very limited number of steel mills across the world.Cold-Rolled Non-Grain-Oriented steel is a vital material used in the manufacturing of electrical components, particularly in motors, generators, UPS, and inverters. Unlike its grain-oriented counterpart, CRNGO steel possesses uniform magnetic properties in all directions and is much cheaper but costlier than general applications mild steel, making it ideal for applications where directional magnetism is not necessary. CRNGO steel is available in various thicknesses and conforms to industry standards to ensure quality and reliability in electrical applications. Its widespread use underscores its importance in enabling the efficient functioning of electrical systems worldwide.The Company was certified under ISO 9001 Quality Management System in 2011; it expanded operations and started the Unit II production in 2017; the Company received Certificate of Conformity from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for Stampings/Laminations/Cores of Transformers in 2021 and became a Government recognized Star Export House in 2022. The Companys manufacturing units are equipped with all in-house facilities for slitting, cutting, assembling, and testing of CRGO and CRNGO electrical steel cores. The production facilities emphasize on processing and manufacturing electrical steel cores to meet the quality standards of power and distribution transformers. Besides, current facilities are well equipped to serve customer manufacturing transformers up to 220 kV class. Presently, Companys main focus is on supplying CRGO electrical steel cores to transformer manufacturers.The Company is proposing the Public Issue aggregating 60,93,230 equity shares, comprising 45,69,930 fresh issue equity shares and 15,23,300 equity shares through Offer for Sale.