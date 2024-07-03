Summary

The Man Group was promoted by the Mansukhani family in the 1970.The flagship Company of MAN Group (UK), MAN Industries (India) Limited (erstwhile MAN Aluminium Limited) an ISO - 9001 Company incorporated on 19 May, 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 July, 1989. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter Carbon Steel Line Pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for Gas, Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products and Potable Water. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) & Helically Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Line Pipes and also for various types of Anti-Corrosion Coating Systems. The Company also owns modern facilities for manufacturing of Aluminum Extrusion Products. Man Industries manufacture LSAW Line Pipes, HSAW Line Pipes, Single Layer FBE, 3 Layer PE & 3 Layer PP Coating (under coating division) and Aluminium Extrusions. MANIILs operations are spread across globally with offices in U.K. and U.A.E. besides India. Man Industries had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haeusler in the year 1992 for the supply of the SAW pipe plant, technical know-how and training for its personnel. With the establishment of SAW Pipe Division in the year 1994 the Group has come a long way by consistently scaling new heights and building up impressive track record of exponential grow

