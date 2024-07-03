Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹331.95
Prev. Close₹330
Turnover(Lac.)₹932.73
Day's High₹336.8
Day's Low₹316
52 Week's High₹513.7
52 Week's Low₹281.05
Book Value₹204.79
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,071.2
P/E18.86
EPS17.55
Divi. Yield0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.84
30.05
31.09
28.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,234.16
972.75
909.06
804.39
Net Worth
1,278
1,002.8
940.15
832.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,075.18
1,759.09
1,572.37
1,060.48
yoy growth (%)
17.96
11.87
48.26
-23.79
Raw materials
-1,399.65
-1,263.13
-1,174.72
-819.48
As % of sales
67.44
71.8
74.71
77.27
Employee costs
-54.12
-53.96
-44.54
-44.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
136.47
66.23
98.24
43.39
Depreciation
-46.37
-52.31
-39.2
-40.06
Tax paid
-35.84
-9.75
-31.67
-10.73
Working capital
160.79
-36.51
-177.33
148.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.96
11.87
48.26
-23.79
Op profit growth
23.05
35.53
169.18
-61.18
EBIT growth
44.81
-7.51
77.24
-46.63
Net profit growth
86.41
-14.12
92.51
-62.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,142.18
2,231.34
2,138.63
2,080.2
1,759.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,142.18
2,231.34
2,138.63
2,080.2
1,759.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.05
39.03
37.08
30.79
16.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
R C Mansukhani
Managing Director
Nikhil Mansukhani
Non Executive Director
Heena Vinay Kalantri
Independent Director
Renu Purshottam Jalan
Independent Director
Narendra Mairpady
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Rawat
Independent Director
Rabi Narayan Bastia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Summary
The Man Group was promoted by the Mansukhani family in the 1970.The flagship Company of MAN Group (UK), MAN Industries (India) Limited (erstwhile MAN Aluminium Limited) an ISO - 9001 Company incorporated on 19 May, 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 July, 1989. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter Carbon Steel Line Pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for Gas, Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products and Potable Water. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) & Helically Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Line Pipes and also for various types of Anti-Corrosion Coating Systems. The Company also owns modern facilities for manufacturing of Aluminum Extrusion Products. Man Industries manufacture LSAW Line Pipes, HSAW Line Pipes, Single Layer FBE, 3 Layer PE & 3 Layer PP Coating (under coating division) and Aluminium Extrusions. MANIILs operations are spread across globally with offices in U.K. and U.A.E. besides India. Man Industries had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haeusler in the year 1992 for the supply of the SAW pipe plant, technical know-how and training for its personnel. With the establishment of SAW Pipe Division in the year 1994 the Group has come a long way by consistently scaling new heights and building up impressive track record of exponential grow
Read More
The Man Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Man Industries India Ltd is ₹2071.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Man Industries India Ltd is 18.86 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Man Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Man Industries India Ltd is ₹281.05 and ₹513.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Man Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.24%, 3 Years at 48.29%, 1 Year at 14.36%, 6 Month at -28.76%, 3 Month at -2.94% and 1 Month at 2.55%.
