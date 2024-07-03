iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Man Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

319.95
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open331.95
  • Day's High336.8
  • 52 Wk High513.7
  • Prev. Close330
  • Day's Low316
  • 52 Wk Low 281.05
  • Turnover (lac)932.73
  • P/E18.86
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value204.79
  • EPS17.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,071.2
  • Div. Yield0.6
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Man Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

331.95

Prev. Close

330

Turnover(Lac.)

932.73

Day's High

336.8

Day's Low

316

52 Week's High

513.7

52 Week's Low

281.05

Book Value

204.79

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,071.2

P/E

18.86

EPS

17.55

Divi. Yield

0.6

Man Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2023

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Man Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Man Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.12%

Non-Promoter- 5.80%

Institutions: 5.80%

Non-Institutions: 48.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Man Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.84

30.05

31.09

28.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,234.16

972.75

909.06

804.39

Net Worth

1,278

1,002.8

940.15

832.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,075.18

1,759.09

1,572.37

1,060.48

yoy growth (%)

17.96

11.87

48.26

-23.79

Raw materials

-1,399.65

-1,263.13

-1,174.72

-819.48

As % of sales

67.44

71.8

74.71

77.27

Employee costs

-54.12

-53.96

-44.54

-44.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

136.47

66.23

98.24

43.39

Depreciation

-46.37

-52.31

-39.2

-40.06

Tax paid

-35.84

-9.75

-31.67

-10.73

Working capital

160.79

-36.51

-177.33

148.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.96

11.87

48.26

-23.79

Op profit growth

23.05

35.53

169.18

-61.18

EBIT growth

44.81

-7.51

77.24

-46.63

Net profit growth

86.41

-14.12

92.51

-62.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,142.18

2,231.34

2,138.63

2,080.2

1,759.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,142.18

2,231.34

2,138.63

2,080.2

1,759.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.05

39.03

37.08

30.79

16.55

View Annually Results

Man Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Man Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

R C Mansukhani

Managing Director

Nikhil Mansukhani

Non Executive Director

Heena Vinay Kalantri

Independent Director

Renu Purshottam Jalan

Independent Director

Narendra Mairpady

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Rawat

Independent Director

Rabi Narayan Bastia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Man Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

The Man Group was promoted by the Mansukhani family in the 1970.The flagship Company of MAN Group (UK), MAN Industries (India) Limited (erstwhile MAN Aluminium Limited) an ISO - 9001 Company incorporated on 19 May, 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 July, 1989. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter Carbon Steel Line Pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for Gas, Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products and Potable Water. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) & Helically Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Line Pipes and also for various types of Anti-Corrosion Coating Systems. The Company also owns modern facilities for manufacturing of Aluminum Extrusion Products. Man Industries manufacture LSAW Line Pipes, HSAW Line Pipes, Single Layer FBE, 3 Layer PE & 3 Layer PP Coating (under coating division) and Aluminium Extrusions. MANIILs operations are spread across globally with offices in U.K. and U.A.E. besides India. Man Industries had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haeusler in the year 1992 for the supply of the SAW pipe plant, technical know-how and training for its personnel. With the establishment of SAW Pipe Division in the year 1994 the Group has come a long way by consistently scaling new heights and building up impressive track record of exponential grow
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Man Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Man Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Man Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Man Industries India Ltd is ₹2071.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Man Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Man Industries India Ltd is 18.86 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Man Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Man Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Man Industries India Ltd is ₹281.05 and ₹513.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Man Industries India Ltd?

Man Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.24%, 3 Years at 48.29%, 1 Year at 14.36%, 6 Month at -28.76%, 3 Month at -2.94% and 1 Month at 2.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Man Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Man Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.12 %
Institutions - 5.80 %
Public - 48.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Industries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.