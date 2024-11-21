Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the sale of asset of a Subsidiary Company. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, has duly approved the following: a) sale or assignment of rights or joint venture or in any other form to monetize the assets of Merino Shelters Private Limited (MSPL), Wholly Owned Material Subsidiary of the Company. b) incorporation of new Wholly Owned Subsidiary/Branch of the Company in Taiwan. The details as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with the circular dated July 13, 2023, bearing reference no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India are enclosed as Annexure A. The Board meeting commenced at 5:05 P.M. and concluded at 6:35 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, has duly approved: a. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report from our Statutory Auditors, M/s. A Sachdev & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai. b. the incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the name of Man International Steel Industrial Company at Saudi Arabia. The Financial Results shall be made available on the Companys website at www.mangroup.com The Board meeting commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024, has duly approved: a. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report from our Statutory Auditors, M/s. A Sachdev & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai. b. setting-up of a new plant at Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with an approx. project cost of Rs.600 Crores. The Financial Results shall be made available on the Companys website at www.mangroup.com The Board meeting commenced at 12:05 P.M. and concluded at 1:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Director at their meeting held on May 28, 2024, inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (copy enclosed) 2. Declaration on Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. (copy enclosed) The Board Meeting commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:10 P.M. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 30, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. Mr. Pramod Tandon will be completing his second and final term as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. March 31, 2024. 2. Mr. Ashok Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel will be superannuating on March 31, 2024, after a successful long career stint with MAN Group. The Company places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by him and for his contributions to the company. 3. Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agrawal has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th March, 2024, has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Allotment of 46,32,133 (Forty-Six Lakhs Thirty-Two Thousand One Hundred and Thirty-Three) fully paid-up equity shares on preferential basis to the non-promoters. Please refer to Annexure A for further details. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:40 A.M. and concluded at 12:00 P.M. This is for your kind information and record.

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of securities to one or more person(s) / allottee(s) on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. In accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday January 31 2024 till the end of 48 hours after announcement of the Outcome of the said Board Meeting to Stock Exchanges for the directors promoters members of promoter group designated persons connected persons and insiders and their immediate relatives as defined in the Companys Code of Conduct. Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 5th February 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the matters as attached. Appointment of Dr. Rabi Bastia as an Additional Independent Director for a period of five year w.e.f February 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

