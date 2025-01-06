Man Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
136.47
66.23
98.24
43.39
Depreciation
-46.37
-52.31
-39.2
-40.06
Tax paid
-35.84
-9.75
-31.67
-10.73
Working capital
160.79
-36.51
-177.33
148.33
Other operating items
Operating
215.04
-32.33
-149.97
140.91
Capital expenditure
14.76
106.74
51.06
36.54
Free cash flow
229.8
74.4
-98.91
177.45
Equity raised
1,431.22
1,286.85
1,142.25
1,088.45
Investing
-0.43
3.73
24.76
0.18
Financing
47.31
-60.04
-73.07
93.9
Dividends paid
11.42
0
8.56
8.56
Net in cash
1,719.31
1,304.96
1,003.59
1,368.56
