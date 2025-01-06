iifl-logo-icon 1
Man Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

321.3
(-2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Industries (India) Ltd

Man Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

136.47

66.23

98.24

43.39

Depreciation

-46.37

-52.31

-39.2

-40.06

Tax paid

-35.84

-9.75

-31.67

-10.73

Working capital

160.79

-36.51

-177.33

148.33

Other operating items

Operating

215.04

-32.33

-149.97

140.91

Capital expenditure

14.76

106.74

51.06

36.54

Free cash flow

229.8

74.4

-98.91

177.45

Equity raised

1,431.22

1,286.85

1,142.25

1,088.45

Investing

-0.43

3.73

24.76

0.18

Financing

47.31

-60.04

-73.07

93.9

Dividends paid

11.42

0

8.56

8.56

Net in cash

1,719.31

1,304.96

1,003.59

1,368.56

