Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,075.18
1,759.09
1,572.37
1,060.48
yoy growth (%)
17.96
11.87
48.26
-23.79
Raw materials
-1,399.65
-1,263.13
-1,174.72
-819.48
As % of sales
67.44
71.8
74.71
77.27
Employee costs
-54.12
-53.96
-44.54
-44.41
As % of sales
2.6
3.06
2.83
4.18
Other costs
-416.57
-275.54
-230.29
-150.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.07
15.66
14.64
14.23
Operating profit
204.82
166.45
122.81
45.62
OPM
9.87
9.46
7.81
4.3
Depreciation
-46.37
-52.31
-39.2
-40.06
Interest expense
-52.74
-64.41
-43.01
-36.3
Other income
30.75
16.51
57.65
74.14
Profit before tax
136.47
66.23
98.24
43.39
Taxes
-35.84
-9.75
-31.67
-10.73
Tax rate
-26.26
-14.72
-32.24
-24.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
100.62
56.48
66.56
32.65
Exceptional items
0
-2.5
-3.7
0
Net profit
100.62
53.98
62.86
32.65
yoy growth (%)
86.41
-14.12
92.51
-62.02
NPM
4.84
3.06
3.99
3.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.