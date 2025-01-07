iifl-logo-icon 1
Man Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

327.95
(2.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,075.18

1,759.09

1,572.37

1,060.48

yoy growth (%)

17.96

11.87

48.26

-23.79

Raw materials

-1,399.65

-1,263.13

-1,174.72

-819.48

As % of sales

67.44

71.8

74.71

77.27

Employee costs

-54.12

-53.96

-44.54

-44.41

As % of sales

2.6

3.06

2.83

4.18

Other costs

-416.57

-275.54

-230.29

-150.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.07

15.66

14.64

14.23

Operating profit

204.82

166.45

122.81

45.62

OPM

9.87

9.46

7.81

4.3

Depreciation

-46.37

-52.31

-39.2

-40.06

Interest expense

-52.74

-64.41

-43.01

-36.3

Other income

30.75

16.51

57.65

74.14

Profit before tax

136.47

66.23

98.24

43.39

Taxes

-35.84

-9.75

-31.67

-10.73

Tax rate

-26.26

-14.72

-32.24

-24.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

100.62

56.48

66.56

32.65

Exceptional items

0

-2.5

-3.7

0

Net profit

100.62

53.98

62.86

32.65

yoy growth (%)

86.41

-14.12

92.51

-62.02

NPM

4.84

3.06

3.99

3.07

