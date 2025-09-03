iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Man Industries Bags ₹1,700 Crore Coated Pipe Export Order

3 Sep 2025 , 04:10 PM

Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd. rose 9.5% on September 3 after the company announced a new export order worth ₹1,700 crore. The order is for the supply of coated pipes and will be executed over the next six to 12 months. With this deal, the company’s pending order book stands at around ₹4,700 crore.

The company said the order reflects a strong business environment and customer trust. In Q1, net profit grew 45.2% to ₹27.6 crore from ₹19 crore last year. Revenue from operations slipped slightly by 0.9% to ₹742.1 crore from ₹749 crore. EBITDA jumped 28.2% to ₹49.4 crore, with margins improving to 6.6% from 5.1%.

The company reaffirmed its 20% revenue growth guidance for FY26, expecting momentum in the second half with strong order inflows and better capacity utilisation.

Man Industries (India) shares closed at ₹414, which is a 6.53% gain on September 3, 2025. Man Industries (India) shares have gained 8% in the last 5 days, dipped 9% in the last month, recorded a whopping 97% surge in the last six months, and 26% in the last year-to-date.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • export order
  • Man Industries
  • Man Industries (India)
  • MAN Industries (India) Limited
  • Man Industries (India) Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 4th September, 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th September, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|07:20 AM
Man Industries Bags ₹1,700 Crore Coated Pipe Export Order

Man Industries Bags ₹1,700 Crore Coated Pipe Export Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2025|04:10 PM
PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for ₹297-Crore project

PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for ₹297-Crore project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2025|02:03 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2025|01:49 PM
NMDC August Output Rises 10% to 3.37 MT, Sales Up 8% YoY

NMDC August Output Rises 10% to 3.37 MT, Sales Up 8% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2025|11:18 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.