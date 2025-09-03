Man Industries Bags ₹1,700 Crore Coated Pipe Export Order

Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd. rose 9.5% on September 3 after the company announced a new export order worth ₹1,700 crore. The order is for the supply of coated pipes and will be executed over the next six to 12 months. With this deal, the company’s pending order book stands at around ₹4,700 crore.
The company said the order reflects a strong business environment and customer trust. In Q1, net profit grew 45.2% to ₹27.6 crore from ₹19 crore last year. Revenue from operations slipped slightly by 0.9% to ₹742.1 crore from ₹749 crore. EBITDA jumped 28.2% to ₹49.4 crore, with margins improving to 6.6% from 5.1%.
The company reaffirmed its 20% revenue growth guidance for FY26, expecting momentum in the second half with strong order inflows and better capacity utilisation.
Man Industries (India) shares closed at ₹414, which is a 6.53% gain on September 3, 2025. Man Industries (India) shares have gained 8% in the last 5 days, dipped 9% in the last month, recorded a whopping 97% surge in the last six months, and 26% in the last year-to-date.
