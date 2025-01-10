Man Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.84
30.05
31.09
28.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,234.16
972.75
909.06
804.39
Net Worth
1,278
1,002.8
940.15
832.94
Minority Interest
Debt
322.81
303.28
64.42
302.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.32
24.16
22.69
26.62
Total Liabilities
1,626.13
1,330.24
1,027.26
1,162.43
Fixed Assets
534.88
486.03
328.44
337.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
368.17
136.13
133.28
132.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.17
Networking Capital
496.27
546.4
328.53
588.9
Inventories
351.63
107.42
305.46
331.56
Inventory Days
58.31
Sundry Debtors
342.29
485.08
539.85
635.28
Debtor Days
111.73
Other Current Assets
457.82
350.55
277.84
251.61
Sundry Creditors
-501.33
-336.92
-749.98
-517.52
Creditor Days
91.02
Other Current Liabilities
-154.14
-59.73
-44.63
-112.03
Cash
226.8
161.65
237.02
101.87
Total Assets
1,626.12
1,330.21
1,027.27
1,162.42
