Man Industries (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
806.23
748.7
810.68
833.02
1,018
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
806.23
748.7
810.68
833.02
1,018
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.73
20.09
14.34
14.35
21.18
Total Income
816.96
768.79
825.02
847.37
1,039.18
Total Expenditure
742.5
710.93
752.31
768.29
948.37
PBIDT
74.46
57.86
72.71
79.08
90.81
Interest
20.88
17.65
24.8
20.32
21.88
PBDT
53.58
40.21
47.91
58.76
68.93
Depreciation
10.77
12.71
15.47
15.53
14.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.14
6.76
7.22
12.4
14.15
Deferred Tax
-0.19
1.69
1.09
0.23
0.89
Reported Profit After Tax
31.86
19.05
24.13
30.6
39.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.86
19.05
24.13
30.6
39.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31.86
19.05
24.13
30.6
39.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.92
2.94
4
5.09
6.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.37
32.37
32.37
30.05
30.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.23
7.72
8.96
9.49
8.92
PBDTM(%)
6.64
5.37
5.9
7.05
6.77
PATM(%)
3.95
2.54
2.97
3.67
3.83
