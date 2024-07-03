Man Industries (India) Ltd Summary

The Man Group was promoted by the Mansukhani family in the 1970.The flagship Company of MAN Group (UK), MAN Industries (India) Limited (erstwhile MAN Aluminium Limited) an ISO - 9001 Company incorporated on 19 May, 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 July, 1989. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter Carbon Steel Line Pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for Gas, Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products and Potable Water. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) & Helically Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Line Pipes and also for various types of Anti-Corrosion Coating Systems. The Company also owns modern facilities for manufacturing of Aluminum Extrusion Products. Man Industries manufacture LSAW Line Pipes, HSAW Line Pipes, Single Layer FBE, 3 Layer PE & 3 Layer PP Coating (under coating division) and Aluminium Extrusions. MANIILs operations are spread across globally with offices in U.K. and U.A.E. besides India. Man Industries had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haeusler in the year 1992 for the supply of the SAW pipe plant, technical know-how and training for its personnel. With the establishment of SAW Pipe Division in the year 1994 the Group has come a long way by consistently scaling new heights and building up impressive track record of exponential growth and in the year 1995, the company was awarded an ISO 9002 certification. After two years, in 1997, Man Industries (MANIIL) had decided to take over British company Man Intertrade (UK) Limited. During the year 2000, the MANIIL made a strategic tie-up with Mitsubishi and Sumitomo for executing major projects in oil and gas sector. The Company bagged large orders from Export (Middle East / USA) in the year of 2004, worth of Rs 3400 million and from domestic of Rs 1620 million. During the same year of 2004, the Company along with its group company had entered into a joint venture agreement with Aluchem, Inc. of US to bid for new project in the Kutch region of Gujarat for manufacturing of alumina and alumina-based value-added products, with an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 million. A major milestone in the path of progress of the company was happened in the year 2005, commissioned its Anjar Line Pipe and Coating Complex in the State of Gujarat on the West-Coast of India. During the year 2006, the company had received the necessary approval to demerge the Aluminium Extrusion into separate entity under the name of Man Aluminium Limited. Man Industries India received an export orders aggregating to Rs 2,200 million including the order received in June of the year 2007 from fortune 500 Oil and gas major Petronas, Malaysia. In September of the same year 2007, the company had commissioned the new production line for H-SAW Pipes with capacity of 200,000 MT per annum. The mill had started producing pipes for executing USD 225 million single order from prestigious US client. MANIIL had secured new orders amounting Rs 11 billion in its LSAW and HSAW segments during September of the year 2008. The Company plans to locate a new manufacturing facility on a 162 acre site at the Little Rock Port in USA, will invest USD 100 million in the facility. The production would commence by mid 2009. The facility will have capability of producing 300,000 tonnes of HSAW pipes annually.The Companys 3rd HSAW production line commissioned at Anjar in Gujarat was streamlined, which resultant raised its manufacturing capacity to one million tons divided equally between HSAW and LSAW in 2008-09. It installed and commissioned world class H Saw plant and commenced the production in the said mill during 2009.Two new subsidiaries, Man Offshore and Drilling Limited and Man Stainless Steel Tubes Limited were incorporated in September, 2021.