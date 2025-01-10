To,

The Members of

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including the comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters (KAMO are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Description of Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of the carrying value of investment in 100% subsidiary, Merino Shelters Private Limited (Refer to note 6, 9 and note 15 to the financial statements) As at 31 March 2024, the carrying amount of (a) investment is K 10,229.83 lakhs, (b) loan given is K 7,551.93 Lakhs (including interest receivable) and (c) advance for purchase of property of K 7,026.18 lakhs to its wholly owned subsidiary Merino Shelters Private Limited (MSPL). The aggregate exposure of the Company in respect of (a), (b) and (c) above is 24,807.94 lakhs significant to the standalone financial statements of the Company. Our Audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: Merino Shelters Private Limited is developing a residential/IT/ Commercial real estate project at Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Considering current situation of the Real Estate industry and project stuck for many years, there are indicators of the potential impairment of the investments in subsidiary. i. Obtained an understanding of the matter with the management. The Management has assessed the impairment by considering the valuation report from the registered valuer if the project along with land is being sold on as is where is basis and noted that no provision for impairment is required to be made in respect of the investment in subsidiary and the same are considered good. ii. Considered the work of the external independent valuation expert engagement by the Company and assessed their methods and objectivity. Considering the materiality of the amounts, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter. iii. Examined value of the project when sold on as is where is basis of the subsidiary used in the valuation report and tested mathematical accuracy of the underlying calculations. Description of Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Allowance for expected credit loss for disputed trade receivables (Refer note no. 7 and 40 (b) to the financial statements) As at 31 March 2024, the Company has disputed trade receivables of Rs 8,566.50 lakhs net of expected credit loss of Rs 951.83 lakhs (gross receivables: Rs 9,518.33 lakhs). Our audit procedures included the following:- The Company has determined the allowance for credit loss based on the ageing status, legal status of the dispute with customer & probable future outcome and expected future realization based on the management estimates considering the past experience. i. We tested the design and operative effectiveness of managements key internal controls over allowance for credit losses. We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. ii. We have considered the legal opinion sought by the management on the disputed cases. iii. We assessed the completeness and accuracy of the information used in the estimation of probability of default and tested historical payments records, credit related information and subsequent collection from customer, legal status with the disputed customers. iv. We assessed the allowance for expected credit loss made by the management and performed the ageing analysis, tested mathematical accuracy and computation of allowance of credit losses.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to note no 53 wherein, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had initiated a forensic audit and based on the report issued show cause notice to the Company. The Company filed the settlement application with SEBI and the same is sub-judice before Honble Bombay High Court due to non-consideration of Settlement Application by SEBI.

Since the above matter is sub-judice, we are unable to comment on the same.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements/information of Dubai Branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements / financial information reflects total assets of Rs 14,618.27 lakhs (previous year: Rs 9,427.15 lakhs) as at 31 March, 2024, total operating income of Rs 44,852.89 lakhs (previous year: Rs 44,194.63 lakhs) for the year ended on that date and as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements/financial information of this branch have been audited by the branch auditor whose report and audit letter has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this branch, is solely on report of such branch auditor.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of above matter.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order1), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited u/s 143(8) of the Act by branch auditor have been sent to us and we have relied upon in forming our opinion.

d) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended;

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company.

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; (Refer note no 40)

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March, 2024, except amount of Rs 287.40 lakhs which has been held in abeyance in the unpaid dividend account due to legal case pending (refer note no 40(d))

iv. a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly fund or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly , lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee ,security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Proviso to the Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company w.e.f April 1,2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Based on our examination which included test check, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been prevented by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March, 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1. a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets, hence reporting on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over the regular interval. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) In our opinion, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital facility in excess of Rs 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company of the respective quarters.

3. During the year the Company has granted loans to subsidiaries as follow:-

(a) The Company has granted / provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Corporate Guarantees (Lakhs) Loans (Lakhs) A Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiary Companies Rs 38,899.00 Rs 7,885.85 B Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiary Companies Rs 38,899.00 Rs 16,735.30

During the year the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other parties.

(b) In our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the said repayment of loan and interest are repayable on demand. Hence, we are unable to comment on clause (iii),(c),(d),(e).

(d) During the year the Company has granted loans in the nature of loans repayable on demand, details of which are given below: -

Particulars Aggregate amount of loan granted % to total loan granted Loan granted to related parties Loan given Rs 7,885.85 Lakhs 100% Rs 7,885.85 Lakhs

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and information provided to us, the company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of the clause (v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of its products.

We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate of complete.

7. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities, the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at yearend for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax including value added tax, employees state insurance, provident fund, duty of customs or wealth tax or service tax or value added tax or cess on account of any dispute other than the following :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount (In K lakhs) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2006-2015 CESTAT Ahmedabad 56.35 2006-2015 Comm. GST Gandhidham 276.00 Central Excise Act, 1944 Total 332.35 Goods and Service Tax GST Interest & Penalty 2017-2020 DY. Comm. SGST Agra 3.26 DY. Comm. SGST Rajkot 138.40 Joint Comm. GST Gandhidham 9.00 Goods and Service Tax Total 150.66 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest A.Y. 2012-22 Appeals before CIT(A) 2,271.50 Income Tax Act, 1961 Total 2,271.50 M. P. Entry Tax 2003-2005 Tribunal, Bhopal 42.97 2005-2010 High court, Indore 276.42 M. P. Entry Tax Total 319.39 M. P. VAT Sales Tax 2002-2006 Supreme Court, Delhi 47.39 M. P. VAT Total 47.39 Service Tax Service Tax & Penalty 2011-2012 Dy. Comm. GST Gandhidham, Joint Comm. GST Indore, Comm GST Gandhidham 489.07 2011-2016 CESTAT Ahmedabad 802.47 2006-2007 Comm. LTU Mumbai 475.04 Service Tax Total 1,766.58 Grand Total 4,887.86

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company

has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any banks or financial institutions or other lenders.

(c) In our opinion, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has raised working capital loans from banks and the pledge of shares held in its subsidiary, Merino Shelter Private Limited has been given as an additional security. Further, the company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans.

10. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company did not raise moneys by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence reporting on clause (x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has issued shares on a private placement basis which is in compliance with section 42 and 62 of Companies Act, 2013. Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given by the management, part funds raised has been utilized for the purpose for which the funds were raised and surplus funds are temporarily invested in mutual funds to reduce the cost of capital pending utilization of the same as on the year end.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) The Company has not received whistleblower complaints during the year.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Ind AS 24 Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2015.

14. a) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature on its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

16. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.