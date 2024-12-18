|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Nov 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|We wish to inform you that Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 18th December, 2024 at 3:00 P.M (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business set out in the Notice of EGM dated 21st November, 2024 Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 18.12.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024) Intimation of Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18.12.2024 at 3:00 P.M. under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
|EGM
|5 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 5th February 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the matters as attached. Proceedings of the EGM held on 29th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024) E-Voting Result along with Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
