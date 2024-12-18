iifl-logo-icon 1
Man Industries (India) Ltd EGM

320.05
(1.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Nov 202418 Dec 2024
We wish to inform you that Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 18th December, 2024 at 3:00 P.M (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business set out in the Notice of EGM dated 21st November, 2024 Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 18.12.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024) Intimation of Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18.12.2024 at 3:00 P.M. under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
EGM5 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 5th February 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the matters as attached. Proceedings of the EGM held on 29th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024) E-Voting Result along with Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Man Industries: Related News

No Record Found

