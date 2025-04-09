Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹37.95
Prev. Close₹37.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,531.54
Day's High₹39.15
Day's Low₹37.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,826.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
469.55
469.55
469.55
469.55
Preference Capital
525.98
525.98
525.98
525.98
Reserves
396.39
387.98
490.46
982.27
Net Worth
1,391.92
1,383.51
1,485.99
1,977.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
6,060.65
4,187.74
2,638.16
1,879.41
yoy growth (%)
44.72
58.73
40.37
35.86
Raw materials
-4,305.51
-2,969.98
-1,943.36
-1,478
As % of sales
71.04
70.92
73.66
78.64
Employee costs
-129.72
-115.58
-116.46
-89.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.17
-104.99
-488.16
-693.19
Depreciation
-223.21
-227.47
-216.99
-275.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
209.88
-65.56
-3.05
1,980.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.72
58.73
40.37
35.86
Op profit growth
22.73
-979.21
-1,440.06
-94.73
EBIT growth
63.81
-172.72
-4.34
-11.49
Net profit growth
-108.74
-78.49
-85.89
82.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
5,133.06
6,011.54
4,150.14
2,607.76
1,872.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,133.06
6,011.54
4,150.14
2,607.76
1,872.35
Other Operating Income
40.06
49.11
37.6
30.4
7.06
Other Income
40.48
23.67
330.26
26.28
27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
990.25
|43.71
|2,31,401.08
|1,286
|0.96
|31,312
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
133.42
|10.15
|1,58,790.47
|3,878.57
|2.83
|32,306.1
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
805.65
|16.74
|80,265.63
|1,162.77
|0.25
|11,435.77
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,509.7
|66.25
|48,416.04
|160.74
|0.14
|1,800.52
|220.24
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
108.34
|16.3
|43,349.86
|125.8
|1.91
|24,489.63
|131.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
ANURADHA AMBAR BAJPAI
Chairman & Independent Directo
Jyotin Mehta
Director
Nikhil Omprakash Gahrotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AJAY KADHAO
Director
Krishna Deshika
Director
Naresh Kumar Lalwani
WTD & Additional Director
Paresh Shah
Additional Director
Aditya Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged
Summary
Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL), formerly known as Monnet Ispat Limited (MIL) was incorporated on 1st February 1990. The Company was promoted jointly by Sandeep Jajodia and Jindal Strips, its principal activities are to manufacture and market Sponge Iron, Steel and Ferro Alloys. In addition, MIEL is engaged in mining of coal and power generation for captive consumption. For the manufacturing purpose, the company has two workstations in Chattisgarh state. The Raipur sponge iron plant of the company was started with the capacity of 1 lac TPA in the state of Chattisgarh during the year 1994. During the year 2001-02, the company had implemented expansion project (Unit-II) by added one more sponge iron kiln of 1, 30,000 TPA capacity, commercial production of the same was started in December of the year 2001. The Company had given shape to its long term holistic raw materials to finished product strategy in order to further weed out external margin in the year of 2002-03. Monnet Power Limited was merged with the company was formalized with effect from 1st January of the year 2004. MIEL had placed orders for all the plant equipments with long gestation period in the financial year of 2004-05.During the year 2005-06, the company had entered into a technical collaboration with Italian firm Scandiuzzi SRL to set up a steel engineering and fabrication facility in Haldia. The Company had changed its name from Monnet Ispat Limited to Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited. Consequent to that,
