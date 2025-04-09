iifl-logo
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Share Price

38.9
(2.50%)
Aug 9, 2023|03:30:01 PM

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

37.95

Prev. Close

37.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3,531.54

Day's High

39.15

Day's Low

37.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,826.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Apr, 2025|01:41 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.16%

Non-Promoter- 13.49%

Institutions: 13.49%

Non-Institutions: 33.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

469.55

469.55

469.55

469.55

Preference Capital

525.98

525.98

525.98

525.98

Reserves

396.39

387.98

490.46

982.27

Net Worth

1,391.92

1,383.51

1,485.99

1,977.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

6,060.65

4,187.74

2,638.16

1,879.41

yoy growth (%)

44.72

58.73

40.37

35.86

Raw materials

-4,305.51

-2,969.98

-1,943.36

-1,478

As % of sales

71.04

70.92

73.66

78.64

Employee costs

-129.72

-115.58

-116.46

-89.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.17

-104.99

-488.16

-693.19

Depreciation

-223.21

-227.47

-216.99

-275.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

209.88

-65.56

-3.05

1,980.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.72

58.73

40.37

35.86

Op profit growth

22.73

-979.21

-1,440.06

-94.73

EBIT growth

63.81

-172.72

-4.34

-11.49

Net profit growth

-108.74

-78.49

-85.89

82.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

5,133.06

6,011.54

4,150.14

2,607.76

1,872.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,133.06

6,011.54

4,150.14

2,607.76

1,872.35

Other Operating Income

40.06

49.11

37.6

30.4

7.06

Other Income

40.48

23.67

330.26

26.28

27

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

990.25

43.712,31,401.081,2860.9631,312319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

133.42

10.151,58,790.473,878.572.8332,306.1112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

805.65

16.7480,265.631,162.770.2511,435.77475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,509.7

66.2548,416.04160.740.141,800.52220.24

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

108.34

16.343,349.86125.81.9124,489.63131.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

ANURADHA AMBAR BAJPAI

Chairman & Independent Directo

Jyotin Mehta

Director

Nikhil Omprakash Gahrotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AJAY KADHAO

Director

Krishna Deshika

Director

Naresh Kumar Lalwani

WTD & Additional Director

Paresh Shah

Additional Director

Aditya Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

Summary

Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL), formerly known as Monnet Ispat Limited (MIL) was incorporated on 1st February 1990. The Company was promoted jointly by Sandeep Jajodia and Jindal Strips, its principal activities are to manufacture and market Sponge Iron, Steel and Ferro Alloys. In addition, MIEL is engaged in mining of coal and power generation for captive consumption. For the manufacturing purpose, the company has two workstations in Chattisgarh state. The Raipur sponge iron plant of the company was started with the capacity of 1 lac TPA in the state of Chattisgarh during the year 1994. During the year 2001-02, the company had implemented expansion project (Unit-II) by added one more sponge iron kiln of 1, 30,000 TPA capacity, commercial production of the same was started in December of the year 2001. The Company had given shape to its long term holistic raw materials to finished product strategy in order to further weed out external margin in the year of 2002-03. Monnet Power Limited was merged with the company was formalized with effect from 1st January of the year 2004. MIEL had placed orders for all the plant equipments with long gestation period in the financial year of 2004-05.During the year 2005-06, the company had entered into a technical collaboration with Italian firm Scandiuzzi SRL to set up a steel engineering and fabrication facility in Haldia. The Company had changed its name from Monnet Ispat Limited to Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited. Consequent to that,
