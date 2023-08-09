Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
990.25
|43.71
|2,31,401.08
|1,286
|0.96
|31,312
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
133.42
|10.15
|1,58,790.47
|3,878.57
|2.83
|32,306.1
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
805.65
|16.74
|80,265.63
|1,162.77
|0.25
|11,435.77
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,509.7
|66.25
|48,416.04
|160.74
|0.14
|1,800.52
|220.24
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
108.34
|16.3
|43,349.86
|125.8
|1.91
|24,489.63
|131.93
