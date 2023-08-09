JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
469.55
469.55
469.55
469.55
Preference Capital
525.98
525.98
525.98
525.98
Reserves
396.39
387.98
490.46
982.27
Net Worth
1,391.92
1,383.51
1,485.99
1,977.8
Minority Interest
Debt
2,699.14
2,569.9
2,648.99
2,198.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,091.06
3,953.41
4,134.98
4,176.11
Fixed Assets
3,235.59
3,343.55
3,486.89
3,526.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.68
1.17
0.75
0.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
723.93
481.07
481.91
435.51
Inventories
1,111.67
926.32
858.81
738.11
Inventory Days
66.94
80.73
118.81
143.34
Sundry Debtors
254.45
188.68
51.77
32.98
Debtor Days
15.32
16.44
7.16
6.4
Other Current Assets
451.22
401.31
199.47
211.2
Sundry Creditors
-443.75
-256.93
-230.72
-284.61
Creditor Days
26.72
22.39
31.92
55.27
Other Current Liabilities
-649.66
-778.31
-397.42
-262.17
Cash
129.86
127.62
165.43
213.43
Total Assets
4,091.06
3,953.41
4,134.98
4,176.11
