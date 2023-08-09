JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.17
-104.99
-488.16
-693.19
Depreciation
-223.21
-227.47
-216.99
-275.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
209.88
-65.56
-3.05
1,980.66
Other operating items
Operating
-4.15
-398.03
-708.2
1,011.87
Capital expenditure
120.09
107.21
90.43
0.5
Free cash flow
115.94
-290.82
-617.77
1,012.37
Equity raised
775.19
983.43
1,960.89
1,811.06
Investing
0.51
0.42
-0.24
-621.76
Financing
613.48
409.57
700.68
-5,484.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,505.12
1,102.6
2,043.56
-3,283.23
