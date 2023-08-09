iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

38.9
(2.50%)
Aug 9, 2023|03:30:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

JSW Ispat Speci. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.17

-104.99

-488.16

-693.19

Depreciation

-223.21

-227.47

-216.99

-275.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

209.88

-65.56

-3.05

1,980.66

Other operating items

Operating

-4.15

-398.03

-708.2

1,011.87

Capital expenditure

120.09

107.21

90.43

0.5

Free cash flow

115.94

-290.82

-617.77

1,012.37

Equity raised

775.19

983.43

1,960.89

1,811.06

Investing

0.51

0.42

-0.24

-621.76

Financing

613.48

409.57

700.68

-5,484.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,505.12

1,102.6

2,043.56

-3,283.23

JSW Ispat Speci. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.